Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19 , but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Former Oaks Christian, Crespi and St. Francis coach Bill Redell is this week’s guest. He’s a member of 12 hall of fames and brings back stories dating back to the 1980s, when he coached running back Russell White. “There’s never been one like him in high school,” Redell said.

Also discussed are kickers/punters to watch.