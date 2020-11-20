Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 22:19
Friday night pre-Thanksgiving prep football talk

Longtime high school football coach Bill Redell talks turkey with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19 , but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Former Oaks Christian, Crespi and St. Francis coach Bill Redell is this week’s guest. He’s a member of 12 hall of fames and brings back stories dating back to the 1980s, when he coached running back Russell White. “There’s never been one like him in high school,” Redell said.

Also discussed are kickers/punters to watch.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

