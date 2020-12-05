Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Former Chaminade and UCLA catcher Ryan Hamill named co-head of CAA’s baseball division

Former Chaminade and UCLA catcher Ryan Hamill has risen to co head of CAA baseball division.
(CAA)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
When catcher Ryan Hamill was overtaken in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system by Yadier Molina, he made the quick but fortuitous decision to begin law school at the University of San Francisco. Molina has played 17 years — and counting — in the major leagues. And now Hamill has become the co-head of the baseball division for Creative Artists Agency.

“I always said I was going to give it three or four years in the minors, then reevaluate,” said the 42-year-old Hamill, who was a star catcher at West Hills Chaminade in 1997, a player at UCLA and UNLV and a 25th-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2000.

An internship at CAA got him thinking, “Man, this is something I could see myself doing.”

He has become one of the rising agents in professional baseball, representing Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito, Max Fried, Hunter Greene, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jared Jones, among others.

“You need to understand and be dedicated to people you work for,” Hamill said of the key qualities for being a sports agent. “It’s not the typical 9-to-5 job. You have to be willing to work 24/7. It’s something I like doing.”

Hamill will continue to represent his clients but also take on the additional role of supervising the baseball division. “I look at this as you’re captain of the ship and steer everyone in the right direction,” he said.

High School SportsUCLA Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

