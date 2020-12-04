Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon decides to skip senior season

Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon practices throwing without a ball last June when balls were not permitted.
Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon says he will enroll at Georgia Tech next month.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon, expected to be one of the top players in Southern California, has decided to skip his senior year and enroll at Georgia Tech next month.

Peery said the announcement by the CIF this week that practices would not start before Jan. 1 caused him to change his plans. He had told coach Jon Ellinghouse he would remain with the team.

“After I saw another postponement, I decided it was not worth it anymore,” he said.

Peery said he was not convinced a season would take place, and if it did, a limited number of games would not be worth the risk of injury.

Advertisement

“If I was staying to get a ring, it would be one thing,” he said. “But if I’m staying to possibly get hurt and play in a couple of games, that’s another thing.”

Peery had just one interception in 393 attempts last season for Sierra Canyon, which was poised to play in Division 1 for the first time. His departure means sophomore backup Ryan Staub will take over when football returns.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement