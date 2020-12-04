Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon decides to skip senior season

Quarterback Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon, expected to be one of the top players in Southern California, has decided to skip his senior year and enroll at Georgia Tech next month.

Peery said the announcement by the CIF this week that practices would not start before Jan. 1 caused him to change his plans. He had told coach Jon Ellinghouse he would remain with the team.

“After I saw another postponement, I decided it was not worth it anymore,” he said.

Peery said he was not convinced a season would take place, and if it did, a limited number of games would not be worth the risk of injury.

“If I was staying to get a ring, it would be one thing,” he said. “But if I’m staying to possibly get hurt and play in a couple of games, that’s another thing.”

Peery had just one interception in 393 attempts last season for Sierra Canyon, which was poised to play in Division 1 for the first time. His departure means sophomore backup Ryan Staub will take over when football returns.