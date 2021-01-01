Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 14:24
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

San Pedro quarterback Dylan Kordic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

San Pedro’s Dylan Kordic, a quarterback and third baseman, is this week’s guest discussing how he’s preparing for both sports in 2021.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also discuss why the football season will end on April 17 and make predictions for 2021 with CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

