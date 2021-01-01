Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
San Pedro quarterback Dylan Kordic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
San Pedro’s Dylan Kordic, a quarterback and third baseman, is this week’s guest discussing how he’s preparing for both sports in 2021.
Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also discuss why the football season will end on April 17 and make predictions for 2021 with CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.
