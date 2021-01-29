Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
VIDEO | 15:42
Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football with Taft defensive back Chris Giron.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Taft defensive back Chris Giron is this week’s guest.
He discusses the importance of trying to have a season in order to convince recruiters of his improvement.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.