City of Chino takes action against Winner Circle club football league

The city of Chino has sent a notice of violations to Winner Circle Athletics just days after the organization completed a month of hosting 11-on-11 club football games on a field it built there.

The games were played despite California Department of Public Heath guidelines that prohibit youth football competitions because of coronavirus restrictions.

According to the letter dated Monday, the city found after an inspection of the land that the city’s municipal code had been violated and it told Winner Circle that it would have to obtain a special events permit and a business license.

Both need to be corrected by March 1 or further action will be taken, according to the letter. Winner Circle Athletics is a Corona-based charter school and athletic training facility.

This is the second time a city or county agency has challenged Winner Circle. Last July, a judge granted a restraining order to Riverside County health officials, citing an “immediate threat to public health and safety based upon the violation of state law.”

A joint settlement between Winner Circle owner Jordan Campbell and Riverside County was filed Aug. 11 “solely for the purpose of avoiding costly litigation on disputed claims,” according to the agreement. In the document, Campbell agreed to “cease committing further violations of State law” as it pertains to youth sports events. He did not acknowledge previous violations.