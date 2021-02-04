Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Mater Dei running back Marceese Yetts gets ready for another adventure

Marceese Yetts, in suit and tie, sits behind a table with an Air Force cap
Running back Marceese Yetts signed with Air Force on Wednesday.
(Mater Dei)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Running back Marceese Yetts certainly isn’t afraid of adventure.

He left Narbonne High for Santa Ana Mater Dei in 2019 with no promises of playing time and ended up leading the team in rushing with 578 yards.

He was prepared to do even better during the 2020 season. Then it was delayed because of the coronavirus, denying him a chance to show college recruiters what he could do.

On Wednesday, he made a huge leap of faith by signing with Air Force even though he’d yet to visit the campus and had no previous interest in a military academy.

“I take it this is where I’m supposed to be rather than I should have been somewhere else,” he said.

His hope is that the discipline he learned at Mater Dei in the classroom and on the field has prepared him for the Air Force.

He’ll be attending school near Colorado Springs, Colo., so he’s also going to have to deal with a change in weather.

“I’m not used to being in the cold,” he said.

Yale and Cornell were among the other schools in touch with Yetts, who was a major contributor as a sophomore on Narbonne’s 2018 City championship team (the title has been taken away because of sanctions).

He said not playing in his senior season “damaged my options.” If Mater Dei gets to play next month, he’ll be ready. If not, he’ll be getting ready for his newest adventure at Air Force.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

