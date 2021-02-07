Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Burroughs’ Lincoln Melcher continues to thrive with his golf and singing

Burroughs junior golfer Lincoln Melcher in a yard with a fence behind him
Burroughs junior golfer Lincoln Melcher, a UCLA commit, appeared in a video singing as part of his school’s “Pop Show Unplugged.”
(Amanda Biers-Melcher)
By Eric Sondheimer  
Lincoln Melcher, a UCLA commit, can’t wait to start his junior golf season for Burbank Burroughs, but until it happens, he continues to do the things he loves, like singing.

He turned in quite a performance for Burroughs’ “Pop Show Unplugged” as captured on a YouTube video. He sang “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” from Green Day.

Melcher, a former Disney child actor who appeared in 13 episodes of “Bunk’d,” continues to work on his golf game at his home DeBell golf course while waiting for the Southern Section golf season to begin. He’s also rehearsing for Burroughs’ school musical “Avenue Q.”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

