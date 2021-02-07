Burroughs’ Lincoln Melcher continues to thrive with his golf and singing

Lincoln Melcher, a UCLA commit, can’t wait to start his junior golf season for Burbank Burroughs, but until it happens, he continues to do the things he loves, like singing.

He turned in quite a performance for Burroughs’ “Pop Show Unplugged” as captured on a YouTube video. He sang “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” from Green Day.

Melcher, a former Disney child actor who appeared in 13 episodes of “Bunk’d,” continues to work on his golf game at his home DeBell golf course while waiting for the Southern Section golf season to begin. He’s also rehearsing for Burroughs’ school musical “Avenue Q.”