Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

L.A. County Junior Lifeguards program might be canceled again

Junior Lifeguards is a popular program in Southern California counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego (shown above).
Junior Lifeguards is a popular program in Southern California counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego, where a lifeguard jumps off a pier during a training exercise.
(San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

One of the most popular programs in Los Angeles County is the Junior Lifeguards, where boys and girls ages 9 to 17 learn beach and safety skills. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus and now supporters are concerned it might be canceled for a second consecutive year.

“The program is just awesome,” said Nina Madok, whose 12-year-old daughter, Gabriella, has been a participant.

Supporters have started a letter-writing campaign over concerns that Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby intends to cancel the L.A. County program for another year, a decision that could affect programs from the South Bay to Zuma, as well as Avalon.

A constituent caseworker for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn indicated in a letter that Hahn will be introducing an emergency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday asking for the Fire Department to work with the Department of Public Health to report back on how to safely resume the Junior Lifeguard program this summer.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement