L.A. County Junior Lifeguards program might be canceled again

One of the most popular programs in Los Angeles County is the Junior Lifeguards, where boys and girls ages 9 to 17 learn beach and safety skills. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus and now supporters are concerned it might be canceled for a second consecutive year.

“The program is just awesome,” said Nina Madok, whose 12-year-old daughter, Gabriella, has been a participant.

Supporters have started a letter-writing campaign over concerns that Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby intends to cancel the L.A. County program for another year, a decision that could affect programs from the South Bay to Zuma, as well as Avalon.

A constituent caseworker for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn indicated in a letter that Hahn will be introducing an emergency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday asking for the Fire Department to work with the Department of Public Health to report back on how to safely resume the Junior Lifeguard program this summer.