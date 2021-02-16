Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rolling Hills Prep hires former USC coach Anna Collier as first beach volleyball coach

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
In his first hire as Rolling Hills Prep athletic director, Harvey Kitani will be hard pressed to top what he pulled off in announcing that Anna Collier will be his school’s first girls’ beach volleyball coach.

Collier was head coach at USC, where she led the Trojans to three consecutive beach volleyball national championships, including the first NCAA beach volleyball title in 2016.

Collier retired after the 2019 season.

Beach volleyball will become a CIF sport for the first time next spring.

