High school beach volleyball: Final results
GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
FINALS
At Tournament Beach, Santa Monica
DIVISION I
Venice 3, Taft 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
FINALS
At Long Beach City College
DIVISION 1
Redondo Union 3, Mira Costa 2
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Wilson 3, Millikan 2
DIVISION 3
Long Beach Poly 3, Anaheim Canyon 2
