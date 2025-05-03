Advertisement
High School Sports

High school beach volleyball: Final results

Beach volleyball ball on the sand beach. Team sport concept
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

FINALS

At Tournament Beach, Santa Monica

DIVISION I

Venice 3, Taft 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

FINALS

At Long Beach City College

DIVISION 1

Redondo Union 3, Mira Costa 2

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Wilson 3, Millikan 2

DIVISION 3

Long Beach Poly 3, Anaheim Canyon 2

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement