Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Arcadia cancels season-opening football game because player tests positive

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Arcadia has become the first football team in the Southern Section to cancel a game because a player tested positive for the coronavirus, district spokesman Ryan Foran said Friday.

A game scheduled against Muir on March 19 has been canceled. Arcadia won’t be able to practice again until it finishes a 10-day stoppage under quarantine procedures.

Arcadia learned of the positive test on Wednesday through its own district testing protocols, Foran said. Under state guidelines, coaches and teams are required to undergo weekly testing only before games, so Arcadia’s own safety measures appear to have worked.

Arcadia still has hopes of playing Burbank in a football game on March 26.

High School SportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement