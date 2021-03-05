Arcadia cancels season-opening football game because player tests positive

Arcadia has become the first football team in the Southern Section to cancel a game because a player tested positive for the coronavirus, district spokesman Ryan Foran said Friday.

A game scheduled against Muir on March 19 has been canceled. Arcadia won’t be able to practice again until it finishes a 10-day stoppage under quarantine procedures.

Arcadia learned of the positive test on Wednesday through its own district testing protocols, Foran said. Under state guidelines, coaches and teams are required to undergo weekly testing only before games, so Arcadia’s own safety measures appear to have worked.

Arcadia still has hopes of playing Burbank in a football game on March 26.