Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Here’s Tuesday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores:
BOYS
Arcadia 82, Hoover 64
Bishop Montgomery 61, Otay Ranch 57 (OT)
Bosco Tech 70, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) 54
Brentwood 65, Desert Vista (Ariz.) 52
California Military Institute 39, Nuview Bridge 25
CAMS 65, Oxford Academy 58
Capital Christian 54, San Marcos 44
Carpinteria 71, Grace Brethren 26
Chaminade 95, Canoga Park 37
Crespi 65, Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) 58
Desert Christian Academy 75, Santa Rosa Academy 54
El Dorado 51, Placentia Valencia 48
Elsinore 84, Esperanza 67
Estancia 72, Orange 39
George Washington (Colo.) 52, St. Monica 36
Gresham (Ore.) 73, Buckley 39
Heritage Christian 84, Milken 47
Highland 48, Eastside 36
Hollywood 40, Animo Robinson 37
Irvine University 63, Segerstrom 60
LACES 62, Marina 55
Leuzinger 65, King/Drew 40
Liberty 84, West Valley 44
Littlerock 60, Lancaster 54
Maranatha 58, University Heights (Ky.) 51
Mater Dei 71, Windermere Prep (Fla.) 47
Mary Star of the Sea 56, Mission Viejo 54
Moreno Valley 56, Arroyo Valley 37
North 68, South 42
Palmdale 71, Antelope Valley 69
Palm Desert 76, Xavier Prep 42
Perris 70, Citrus Hill 66
Ramona 70, Bloomington 55
Riverside Notre Dame 73, Valor Academy 40
Rollings Hills Prep 51, Washington Prep 46
Rowland 72, Nogales 46
Samueli Academy 62, Anaheim Discovery Christian 56
Shadow Hills 48, La Quinta 41
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 94, LA Marshall 24
Simi Valley 74, Sun Valley Poly 50
St. Margaret’s 85, Saddleback 40
St. Paul 70, Pueblo South (Colo.) 51
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 81, Alta (Utah) 69
Temecula Prep 68, San Jacinto Valley Academy 66
Temple City 52, Azusa 32
Tustin 69, Katella 34
Valley Christian Academy 81, Pioneer Valley 59
Viewpoint 62, YULA 56
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 57, Torrance 56
GIRLS
Academy of Careers & Exploration 56, Victory Valley Christian 14
Arroyo Grande 59, san Luis Obispo 16
Bob Jones (Ala.) 65, St. Anthony 49
Bullis (Md.) 53, Bishop Montgomery 46
Calvary Chapel 81, Santa Ana 64
Campbell County (Wyo.) 69, Crean Lutheran 65
Canyon Springs 40, San Gorgonio 31
Carondelet 56, Centennial 47
Chatfield (Colo.) 56, Valley View 18
Colton 61, La Sierra 28
Dos Pueblos 71, Santa Barbara 33
El Segundo 56, CAMS 28
Estancia 53, Orange 41
Katella 38, Laguna Hills 29
Lompoc Cabrillo 42, Lompoc 22
Los Amigos 52, Samueli Academy 21
Lucerne Valley 31, Excelsior Charter 30
Fairmont Prep 39, ThunderRidge (Colo.) 36
Garden Grove Pacifica 68, Garden Grove 28
Gonzaga Prep (Wa.) 69, Xavier Prep 28
Hamilton (Ariz.) 50, Buena Park 45
Harvard-Westlake 65, Crescenta Valley 56
Hazel Green (Ala.) 60, Ontario Christian 57
Hemet 57, Edgewood 11
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) 65, Paramount 56
Immaculate Heart 57, YULA 39
IMG Academy (Fla.) 58, Mater Dei 52
Lakewood Saint Joseph 52, Long Beach Cabrillo 36
Liberty 39, West Valley 30
Loma Linda Academy 52, River Springs Charter Magnolia 10
Long Beach Jordan 89, Compton 4
Lynwood 62, Millennium (Ariz.) 47
Marina 49, Laguna Beach 31
Milken 66, Vistamar 31
Moreno Valley 95, Corona 15
Newport Harbor 41, Mission Viejo 22
North 77, South 45
Nuview Bridge 40, California Military Institute 31
Oxford Academy 51, Western 13
Palisades 57, Vista Peak Prep (Colo.) 55
Palm Springs 52, Rancho Mirage 4
Palos Verdes 52, Fullerton 37
Perry (AZ) 55, Salesian 37
Pioneer Valley 49, Valley Christian Academy 35
Rolling Hills Prep 43, Westminster 36
Rowland 84, Nogales 40
Shadow Hills 53, La Quinta 22
Sierra Pacific 74, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 6
St. Margaret’s 71, Saddleback 15
St. Monica 47, Notre Dame Academy 46
South Hills 44, United Christian Academy 37
Temecula Prep 54, San Jacinto Valley Academy 32
Ventura 60, San Marcos 42
West 77, Lawndale 24
West Covina 50, Baldwin Park 12
West Ranch 49, Sacred Heart of Jesus 41
Westview 40, Marlborough 38
Hacienda Heights Wilson 50, Ramona 48
Windward 71, Riverdale Baptist (Md.) 61
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.