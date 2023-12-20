Advertisement
High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
Here’s Tuesday’s CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores:

BOYS

Arcadia 82, Hoover 64

Bishop Montgomery 61, Otay Ranch 57 (OT)

Bosco Tech 70, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) 54

Brentwood 65, Desert Vista (Ariz.) 52

California Military Institute 39, Nuview Bridge 25

CAMS 65, Oxford Academy 58

Capital Christian 54, San Marcos 44

Carpinteria 71, Grace Brethren 26

Chaminade 95, Canoga Park 37

Crespi 65, Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) 58

Desert Christian Academy 75, Santa Rosa Academy 54

El Dorado 51, Placentia Valencia 48

Elsinore 84, Esperanza 67

Estancia 72, Orange 39

George Washington (Colo.) 52, St. Monica 36

Gresham (Ore.) 73, Buckley 39

Heritage Christian 84, Milken 47

Highland 48, Eastside 36

Hollywood 40, Animo Robinson 37

Irvine University 63, Segerstrom 60

LACES 62, Marina 55

Leuzinger 65, King/Drew 40

Liberty 84, West Valley 44

Littlerock 60, Lancaster 54

Maranatha 58, University Heights (Ky.) 51

Mater Dei 71, Windermere Prep (Fla.) 47

Mary Star of the Sea 56, Mission Viejo 54

Moreno Valley 56, Arroyo Valley 37

North 68, South 42

Palmdale 71, Antelope Valley 69

Palm Desert 76, Xavier Prep 42

Perris 70, Citrus Hill 66

Ramona 70, Bloomington 55

Riverside Notre Dame 73, Valor Academy 40

Rollings Hills Prep 51, Washington Prep 46

Rowland 72, Nogales 46

Samueli Academy 62, Anaheim Discovery Christian 56

Shadow Hills 48, La Quinta 41

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 94, LA Marshall 24

Simi Valley 74, Sun Valley Poly 50

St. Margaret’s 85, Saddleback 40

St. Paul 70, Pueblo South (Colo.) 51

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 81, Alta (Utah) 69

Temecula Prep 68, San Jacinto Valley Academy 66

Temple City 52, Azusa 32

Tustin 69, Katella 34

Valley Christian Academy 81, Pioneer Valley 59

Viewpoint 62, YULA 56

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 57, Torrance 56

GIRLS

Academy of Careers & Exploration 56, Victory Valley Christian 14

Arroyo Grande 59, san Luis Obispo 16

Bob Jones (Ala.) 65, St. Anthony 49

Bullis (Md.) 53, Bishop Montgomery 46

Calvary Chapel 81, Santa Ana 64

Campbell County (Wyo.) 69, Crean Lutheran 65

Canyon Springs 40, San Gorgonio 31

Carondelet 56, Centennial 47

Chatfield (Colo.) 56, Valley View 18

Colton 61, La Sierra 28

Dos Pueblos 71, Santa Barbara 33

El Segundo 56, CAMS 28

Estancia 53, Orange 41

Katella 38, Laguna Hills 29

Lompoc Cabrillo 42, Lompoc 22

Los Amigos 52, Samueli Academy 21

Lucerne Valley 31, Excelsior Charter 30

Fairmont Prep 39, ThunderRidge (Colo.) 36

Garden Grove Pacifica 68, Garden Grove 28

Gonzaga Prep (Wa.) 69, Xavier Prep 28

Hamilton (Ariz.) 50, Buena Park 45

Harvard-Westlake 65, Crescenta Valley 56

Hazel Green (Ala.) 60, Ontario Christian 57

Hemet 57, Edgewood 11

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) 65, Paramount 56

Immaculate Heart 57, YULA 39

IMG Academy (Fla.) 58, Mater Dei 52

Lakewood Saint Joseph 52, Long Beach Cabrillo 36

Liberty 39, West Valley 30

Loma Linda Academy 52, River Springs Charter Magnolia 10

Long Beach Jordan 89, Compton 4

Lynwood 62, Millennium (Ariz.) 47

Marina 49, Laguna Beach 31

Milken 66, Vistamar 31

Moreno Valley 95, Corona 15

Newport Harbor 41, Mission Viejo 22

North 77, South 45

Nuview Bridge 40, California Military Institute 31

Oxford Academy 51, Western 13

Palisades 57, Vista Peak Prep (Colo.) 55

Palm Springs 52, Rancho Mirage 4

Palos Verdes 52, Fullerton 37

Perry (AZ) 55, Salesian 37

Pioneer Valley 49, Valley Christian Academy 35

Rolling Hills Prep 43, Westminster 36

Rowland 84, Nogales 40

Shadow Hills 53, La Quinta 22

Sierra Pacific 74, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 6

St. Margaret’s 71, Saddleback 15

St. Monica 47, Notre Dame Academy 46

South Hills 44, United Christian Academy 37

Temecula Prep 54, San Jacinto Valley Academy 32

Ventura 60, San Marcos 42

West 77, Lawndale 24

West Covina 50, Baldwin Park 12

West Ranch 49, Sacred Heart of Jesus 41

Westview 40, Marlborough 38

Hacienda Heights Wilson 50, Ramona 48

Windward 71, Riverdale Baptist (Md.) 61

