It’s shaving time on Saturday for Birmingham coach Jim Rose

Birmingham football and softball coach Jim Rose has plans set for Saturday.

“It will be one year since they told me not to come to work, so this is all coming off,” he said, referring to his long hair and unkempt goatee that have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

His wife and three kids will handle the shaving honors.

Rose let his hair grow as days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months during the pandemic. Now he’s doing double duty, coaching Birmingham’s football and softball teams during daily practices.

“It’s tiring,” he said.

His daughter Jessica, a freshman, is a shortstop for the softball team.

Birmingham’s Jim Rose is coaching his daughter, Jessica, on the softball team. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

“The good thing about coaching my kid is it means she still likes me,” he said.

During football practice, Jessica heads for the press box to work on homework until practice ends at 8:30 p.m.

Rose is trying to balance softball and football coaching responsibilities for the next month. He’s not complaining too much.

“I’m sick of saying Zoom. I’m sick of saying six feet,” he said.