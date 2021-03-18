Cathedral wins bragging rights for best soccer team in downtown L.A.

There’s no guarantee playoffs will happen at the end of the soccer season, so the rivalry match between 3-0 Cathedral and 3-0 Loyola on Thursday night was for more than just for bragging rights of downtown Los Angeles.

These were two of the best teams in Southern California, if not in the state. Cathedral was sharp with its passes and controlling the ball, scoring the first two goals en route to a 2-1 victory.

Sophomore Angel Guerra delivered the first goal for the Phantoms after a scoreless first halfwhen he sent a shot into the right side of the goal. Fabian Hernandez made it 2-0. Alejandro Sanchez got a late goal for Loyola off a penalty kick.

Goallllllllll. Angel Guerra of Cathedral. 1-0 over Loyola. pic.twitter.com/CfiwaOJ05F — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 19, 2021

“The last 15 minutes they went after us,” Cathedral coach Arturo Lopez said.

Cathedral and Loyola didn’t play each other in soccer until the Phantoms moved up to Division 1. Now it’s one of the best rivalries in soccer with the teams meeting in Southern Section playoffs and regional competition.

“This is like a taste of playoff atmosphere,” Loyola’s Nate Smith-Hastie said.

Smith-Hastie’s two older brothers were stars at Loyola, as was Guerra’s older brother at Cathedral.

Fabian Hernandez scores in the 77th minute. The downtown LA World Cup is about to go to Cathedral over Loyola 2-0. pic.twitter.com/l2Zus5Jo06 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 19, 2021

“It’s always good playing them,” Lopez said.