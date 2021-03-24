High school roundup: Andrew Cook scores 47 points in Servite basketball victory

Andrew Cook of Servite became the first basketball player of the young season to do something to really catch people’s attention.

He scored a career-high 47 points on Wednesday in the Friars’ 71-60 win over La Habra. Servite is 2-0. Cook made five threes and came within two points of the school record.

Baseball

Chaminade 7, El Camino Real 4: Oskar Stark had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Trabuco Hills 11, Garden Grove Pacifica 4: Garrett Strenger, Bobby Gray, Drew Barrett, Tyler Collins and Nic Tanaka each had two hits.

Fountain Valley 11, Edison 4: Leadoff hitter Austin Kolby contributed three hits and Ryan Sullivan had three RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 12, Oxnard Pacifica 0: Roc Riggio hit his fourth home run and Max Muncy had three RBIs for the unbeaten Lancers (4-0). Riggio has hit a home run in each game this season.

Etiwanda 21, Alta Loma 9: Abraham Zapata, Geo Mejia and Luke Mariscal led a 23-hit attack with four hits each.

Loyola 7, Fullerton 1: David Case struck out eight in five innings for the Cubs. Luca DiPaolo and Nick Valdez each hit home runs.

Roosevelt 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3: Luke Deretich went three for three.

El Toro 6, Sonora 3: Zack DenDekker had two hits for El Toro.

Charter Oak 4, Colony 0: Zach Bauer and Evan Avitia combined for the shutout.

Mission Viejo 8, Esperanza 2: James Showalter struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings.

Hart 4, Valencia 2: Massimo Vega threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts for Hart (4-0) in an eight-inning victory. Matt Quintanar and Vic Pico each had two hits. Quintanar is 10 for 14 this season.

Moorpark 2, Rio Mesa 1: Jake Thrift struck out nine.

Tesoro 7, Tustin 1: Sophomore Jackson Freeman went five for five.

Warren 14, Chino 1: Tyler Oviedo had three hits with a double and triple.

Softball

Los Alamitos 8, La Palma Kennedy 0: Emma Sellers hit a grand slam for the Griffins.