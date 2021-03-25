Roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeats its third Trinity League baseball team

With zero returning starters, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball coach Tom Dill is using a page from the Pete Carroll playbook. He has been having his players compete in practice and games for starting spots. And you certainly can’t beat the results.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” Dill said Thursday after the Knights improved to 4-0 with a 2-1 win over Orange Lutheran.

Three of Notre Dame’s wins are over Trinity League powers Orange Lutheran, JSerra and Santa Ana Mater Dei. On Thursday, the Knights scored two runs in the sixth to wipe out a 1-0 deficit.

After giving up a run in the first, Jack Snyder of Notre Dame threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Then sophomore Matthew Sanders, who was supposed to start on the mound for Notre Dame’s JV team, came on to throw two shutout innings of relief for the win. The Knights got the go-ahead run on a balk.

Servite 6, Damien 1: The Friars (2-0) got two RBIs from Martin Roman and strong pitching from Ben Mitiko and Cardenas Xavier.

Santa Margarita 9, Capistrano Valley 2: Ethan Flanagan and Luke Lavin each had two hits and two RBIs.

South Hills 7, Cypress 0: Matthew Lorenzano threw five shutout innings.

Thousand Oaks 10, Oaks Christian 1: Roc Riggio hit a home run for the fifth consecutive game and Charlie Saum and Josh Melnick added home runs for the unbeaten Lancers (5-0).

Dana Hills 5, Corona Santiago 3: The Dolphins scored two runs in the eighth inning. Ian May struck out four in two innings of scoreless relief.

Beckman 6, Northwood 1: Nick McLain had a double and triple. Wyatt Zadoorian threw a complete game.

King 5, Ramona 2: Landon Greenhouse and Evan Yates each had two hits.