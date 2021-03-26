Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Roc Riggio of Thousand Oaks nears state record for home runs in consecutive games

Senior Roc Riggio of Thousand Oaks has hit a home run in each of his team’s first five games. The state record is six held by two other players.
(Riggio family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Roc Riggio, a senior infielder from Thousand Oaks who signed with Oklahoma State, has started the 2021 high school baseball season by hitting a home run in each of his team’s first five games.

That means he’s one home run away from tying the state record for home runs in consecutive games, according to the CalHiSports.com record book. Chase Utley of Long Beach Poly (1997), Ryan West of Quartz Hill (1998) and Mike Stodolka of Corona Centennial (2000) each hit six.

Riggio’s five home runs tie him with John Hanley of Norte Vista (2000) and Jon Eubanks of Chula Vista Eastlake (2005).

Riggio has homered against Rio Mesa, Grace Brethren, Agoura, Pacifica and Oaks Christian. His next game is Monday against Westlake.

