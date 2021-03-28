Prep notebook: Notre Dame baseball thrives with no returning starters

Tom Dill, the baseball coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, was hardly touting his young team before the baseball season began. How can you predict greatness with no returning starters?

Yet Notre Dame has risen to No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings after a 5-0 start that has included victories over top 25 teams San Juan Capistrano JSerra, Orange Lutheran and Yucaipa, plus a win over Santa Ana Mater Dei.

“The guys are buying in,” Dill said. “We’re having fun. They have a great attitude.”

Senior Nico Rynn has provided some big hits, along with juniors Jack Gurevitch and Jackson Frankovich. Dean West, a sophomore committed to UCLA, is hitting well, and senior ace Jack Snyder is providing leadership and consistency.

Arcadia meet on schedule: The Arcadia Invitational, one of the top track-and-field meets in California, remains on track to be held May 7-8, according to organizer Rich Gonzalez.

The meet still needs waiver approval from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Basketball momentum: With more games scheduled, the boys’ basketball season should pick up momentum this week. On Tuesday, Bellflower St. John Bosco will open its season at home against Los Angeles Windward if both teams clear testing procedures. Both would be considered Open Division contenders if there were playoffs.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to play,” Windward coach Colin Pfaff said.

Big Saturday night: Running back Max Garrison enjoyed a road trip to Bakersfield. The La Cañada St. Francis standout rushed for 263 yards in 39 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 48-42 win over Garces.