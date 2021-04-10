Roundup: Chaminade’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu runs state-best 10.56 for 100 meters

From lifting weights to running 400 meters in practices, sprinter Patrick Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade surprised himself on Saturday when he ran a personal-best time of 10.56 for 100 meters at the Simi Valley Invitational in his first race of the season. It’s the fastest time in the state.

“I was thinking I was running 10.7 because I haven’t done any sprint work,” the junior said.

At 6 feet 2 and 196 pounds, when Ize-Iyamu gets rolling down the straightaway, he looks very powerful. He remembers going to the state meet as a freshman and seeing the explosiveness of his competitors, and it motivated him to start lifting weights to get stronger. His previous best time was a wind-aided 10.69.

“I saw how they pushed out of the blocks,” he said.

Now Ize-Iyamu will prioritize preparing for next month’s Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High.

Another outstanding individual performance was achieved in the girls’ pole vault by Westlake standout Paige Sommers. She cleared 13 feet, 8 inches.

🚨🚨🚨STATE LEADER ALERT🚨🚨🚨 Aujane Luckey runs 55.57 in the 400m at the Wilson vs Paramount Dual Meet 🐻🏃🏿‍♂️@PrepCalTrack pic.twitter.com/4UUpOWfNhp — LB WILSON XC & TRACK (@LB_WILSON_XC) April 10, 2021

Among other top performances on Saturday, Phillip Jefferson of Long Beach Wilson ran 1:54.86 in the 800 in a dual meet against Paramount. Teammate Aujane Luckey ran 55.57 in the girls’ 400.

Baseball

Trabuco Hills 2, Newport Harbor 0: Mason Molina turned in the best pitching performance of the young season, striking out 16 and throwing a no-hitter for Trabuco Hills. He has signed with Texas Tech.

Quartz Hill 10, Lancaster 1: Ryan Reddemann struck out six and gave up one hit in four shutout innings for 5-0 Quartz Hill.

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Yorba Linda 2: Aidan Colin threw a complete game in the win.

Tesoro 2, La Palma Kennedy 0: Josh Ferry, Kamden Cisneros and Josh Freeman combined on a no-hitter.

Chatsworth 11, Palisades 0: Jose Ruedas struck out 10 in six shutout innings for the Chancellors in the coaching debut of former Granada Hills Kennedy coach Marcus Alvarado. Nat Flores had two hits.

What an ending! The Spartans score four in the bottom of the 7th capped off by the game winner from Tyler Daley! Damien 4 - Birmingham 3 ⁦@SGVNSports⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/3JSErgT0Um — Damien Athletics (@DamienSports) April 10, 2021

Damien 4, Birmingham 3: Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Damien rallied for the victory. Tyler Daley had the walk-off two-run double.

Granada Hills 7, Sylmar 1: Jacob Boksenbaum struck out five and didn’t give up a hit in 3 2/3 innings.

Santa Margarita 5, Cypress 4: Trent Caraway finished with three RBIs, including the walk-off hit.

Camarillo 4, Rio Mesa 2: Juan Rios went three for three for the Scorpions.

Servite 12, Aliso Niguel 8: Roman Martin hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs for the Friars. Teammate Trevor Schmidt added a home run and three RBIs.

Anaheim Canyon 7, San Clemente 5: Cameron Magee had two hits and three RBIs in the eight-inning win.

San Pedro 16, Verdugo Hills 2: Jake Harper contributed two hits and three RBIs.

La Mirada 5, El Toro 0: Jeremiah Sotelo and Vincent Segovia combined on a two-hitter.

Corona Santiago 1, Villa Park 0: Brandon Downer struck out nine, walked one and threw a three-hitter to outduel Benny Vogel.

Boys’ basketball

Heritage Christian 73, Oaks Christian 58: Luke Murphy scored 25 points and Kyle Frelow 20 points for unbeaten Heritage Christian.

St. John Bosco 83, Viewpoint 50: The Braves (5-0) received 20 points from Jeremiah Nyarko. Giovanni Goree scored 19 points for Viewpoint.

Harvard-Westlake 61, Loyola 38: Adam Hinton led the Wolverines with 27 points in the Mission League game.

Westlake 54, Oak Park 53: Elijah Elohim scored 14 points and had seven rebounds for the Warriors.

Simi Valley 68, Ventura 58: Jack Benyshek finished with 20 points for the Pioneers.

St. Francis 65, Village Christian 56: Jake Goldberg scored 22 points.

Volleyball

36-inch vertical leap for USC-bound Dillon Klein. Loyola leads 10-7 in first set vs. Servite. pic.twitter.com/IVPPMh8hcu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 10, 2021

Loyola def. Servite: The Cubs won 25-15, 25-19, 25-15.

Softball

Villa Park 7, Sonora 4: Bri Kang, Mak Maher, Drey Flores and Sydney Somerndike all hit home runs.

Westchester 14, Fairfax 12: The Comets scored the first two touchdowns to open a 14-point lead, then held on in the spring opener for both teams.