High School Sports

High school baseball: Wednesday’s results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

Aquinas 9, Woodcrest Christian 2

Arlington 4, Ramona 2

Ayala 7, Claremont 1

Bloomington 15, San Gorgonio 14

Bonita 4, Glendora 3

Brea Olinda 4, Oxford Academy 3

California 6, Santa Fe 3

California Lutheran 17, Calvary Baptist 6

Cerritos 11, Katella 3

Cerritos Valley Christian 7, Santa Ana 2

Chaffey 3, Don Lugo 2

Chatsworth 9, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Citrus Hill 2, Tahquitz 0

Cleveland 12, San Fernando 2

Corona del Mar 14, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Crean Lutheran 10, Laguna Beach 2

Crespi 8, El Camino Real 0

Crossroads 16, Brentwood 1

Diamond Bar 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Dos Pueblos 21, Santa Ynez 3

El Rancho 5, La Serna 2

Fairfax 1, Westchester 0

Fountain Valley 5, Edison 1

Fullerton 9, Esperanza 2

Gabrielino 8, South El Monte 6

Gahr 11, Lynwood 1

Harvard-Westlake 3, St. Francis 1

Highland 11, Littlerock 1

Huntington Beach 7, Ocean View 6

Kaiser 8, Jurupa Hills 1

King 4, Etiwanda 3

Knight 18, Palmdale 1

Long Beach Poly 21, Long Beach Jordan 0

Marina 16, Westminster 4

Mater Dei 10, Westminster La Quinta 1

Montebello 9, Schurr 4

Moorpark 8, Ventura 3

Nogales 5, Costa Mesa 3

Ontario Christian 6, Linfield Christian 0

Palisades 9, Los Angeles CES 2

Paraclete 2, Viewpoint 0

Pasadena Marshall 7, El Monte 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Northview 2

Redondo 3, Orange Lutheran 2

Rim of the World 10, Arroyo Valley 0

San Jacinto 5, West Valley 4

Santa Barbara 1, San Marcos 0

Santa Monica 13, Beverly Hills 5

Segerstrom 4, Newport Harbor 1

South Torrance 1, Palos Verdes 0

St. John Bosco 9, Birmingham 4

Summit 8, Fontana 2

Tesoro 3, La Habra 1

Trabuco Hills 7, La Palma Kennedy 2

Tustin 3, Troy 2

Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0

Vista Murrieta 5, Temecula Valley 0

West Covina 1, Westminster La Quinta 0

West Ranch 8, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Western Christian 9, Arrowhead Christian 8

Whittier Christian 13, Orange 12

Woodbridge 4, Irvine 0

High School Sports

