High school baseball: Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s results
Aquinas 9, Woodcrest Christian 2
Arlington 4, Ramona 2
Ayala 7, Claremont 1
Bloomington 15, San Gorgonio 14
Bonita 4, Glendora 3
Brea Olinda 4, Oxford Academy 3
California 6, Santa Fe 3
California Lutheran 17, Calvary Baptist 6
Cerritos 11, Katella 3
Cerritos Valley Christian 7, Santa Ana 2
Chaffey 3, Don Lugo 2
Chatsworth 9, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Citrus Hill 2, Tahquitz 0
Cleveland 12, San Fernando 2
Corona del Mar 14, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Crean Lutheran 10, Laguna Beach 2
Crespi 8, El Camino Real 0
Crossroads 16, Brentwood 1
Diamond Bar 6, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Dos Pueblos 21, Santa Ynez 3
El Rancho 5, La Serna 2
Fairfax 1, Westchester 0
Fountain Valley 5, Edison 1
Fullerton 9, Esperanza 2
Gabrielino 8, South El Monte 6
Gahr 11, Lynwood 1
Harvard-Westlake 3, St. Francis 1
Highland 11, Littlerock 1
Huntington Beach 7, Ocean View 6
Kaiser 8, Jurupa Hills 1
King 4, Etiwanda 3
Knight 18, Palmdale 1
Long Beach Poly 21, Long Beach Jordan 0
Marina 16, Westminster 4
Mater Dei 10, Westminster La Quinta 1
Montebello 9, Schurr 4
Moorpark 8, Ventura 3
Nogales 5, Costa Mesa 3
Ontario Christian 6, Linfield Christian 0
Palisades 9, Los Angeles CES 2
Paraclete 2, Viewpoint 0
Pasadena Marshall 7, El Monte 2
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Northview 2
Redondo 3, Orange Lutheran 2
Rim of the World 10, Arroyo Valley 0
San Jacinto 5, West Valley 4
Santa Barbara 1, San Marcos 0
Santa Monica 13, Beverly Hills 5
Segerstrom 4, Newport Harbor 1
South Torrance 1, Palos Verdes 0
St. John Bosco 9, Birmingham 4
Summit 8, Fontana 2
Tesoro 3, La Habra 1
Trabuco Hills 7, La Palma Kennedy 2
Tustin 3, Troy 2
Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0
Vista Murrieta 5, Temecula Valley 0
West Covina 1, Westminster La Quinta 0
West Ranch 8, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Western Christian 9, Arrowhead Christian 8
Whittier Christian 13, Orange 12
Woodbridge 4, Irvine 0
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.