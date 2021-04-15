Roundup: Freshman Tim Larkins has winning debut as starting quarterback for Hart

For all the years of Hart High football and its many top quarterbacks, there never has been a freshman starting at the position.

History was made in the Indians’ final spring football game on Thursday night when 14-year-old freshman Tim Larkins started at quarterback against West Ranch. On his first play from scrimmage, he was sacked. No problem.

That’s a 14-year-freshman, Tim Larkins, throwing for Hart TD. 7-0 over West Ranch. pic.twitter.com/wJqwJ1nb3u — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 16, 2021

Larkins connected with senior Ryan Tomaszewski on two touchdown passes in the first half. Hart came away with a 28-6 victory, giving first-year coach Rick Herrington a two-game winning streak to end the season.

They did it. Hart seniors got to play five football games. Conquered COVID. pic.twitter.com/al8gKr71FF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 16, 2021

Ryan Rossi ran for two touchdowns. Hart honored its seniors before the game at Canyon High. The performance of Larkins and several other promising underclassmen gives Hart (2-2-1) hope for the future.

Baseball

Dana Hills 3, Servite 0: AJ Newcomb allowed two hits in four innings and Bo Kelly allowed one hit in three innings to help Dana Hills win for the 13th time in 14 games. Kanoa Perman had two hits.

Westlake 8, Oaks Christian 3: Nolan Johnson had two hits and two RBIs.

Los Alamitos 10, San Clemente 6: Four errors by San Clemente was too much to overcome.

Bishop Amat 8, Cypress 2: Izaiah Ayala had three RBIs and Adrian Verduzco had three hits for Bishop Amat.

Foothill 16, Damien 4: Aiden Taurek struck out five in four innings and added three RBIs.

Sonora 3, Corona Santiago 2: Austin Haller had a home run for Sonora, which scored a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Mira Costa 10, Torrance 2: Jonah Storey pitched Mira Costa to victory. Aidan Aguilar finished with three hits.

EL Modena 3, El Toro 2: Nick Santivanez and Justin Redfern each had two hits.

Santa Margarita 12, La Mirada 7: Colby Wallace hit a home run, Trent Caraway contributed three hits and Drew Rutter had three RBIs for the Eagles.

Thousand Oaks 10, Newbury Park 7: Max Muncy finished with three hits and three RBIs for the unbeaten Lancers.

Villa Park 4, Pacifica 2: Isaac Ontiveros threw a complete game to improve to 4-0. Zach Brown and Ryan Harlin each had two hits.

Simi Valley 15, Oak Park 0: Andrew Nykoluk led a 14-hit attack with two hits and three RBIs. Aiden Phipps struck out 10.

Royal 4, Camarillo 2: The Highlanders rallied to improve to 10-0. Trevor Hansen got the save with two strikeouts.

Agoura 8, Calabasas 7: Cooper Bowen’s home run in the ninth inning won it for the Chargers. Myles Kallinger had three hits.

Oxnard 14, Channel Islands 6: Anthony Lopez finished with four RBIs.

Palos Verdes 5, North Torrance 0: Gavin Peters had two RBIs.

Elsinore 3, Canyon Springs 2: Kyle Thoulion finished with two hits and also threw four shutout innings.

Softball

Villa Park 4, Brea 0: Sydney Somerndike struck out 19 batters.

Los Alamitos 11, Gahr 3: The Griffins stayed unbeaten.

Boys’ basketball

Los Altos 95, California 50: Sophomore Jazz Gardner scored 37 points.

Servite 49, Fullerton 37: Andrew Cook scored 15 points.

Simi Valley 83, San Marcos 70: Jack Benyshek scored 29 points and Angel Navarro added 23 points.

