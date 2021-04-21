Roundup: Freshman Brynne Nally leads Pacifica to softball upset of No. 1 Los Alamitos

It took a freshman pitcher to find a way to hand No. 1-ranked Los Alamitos its first defeat in high school softball.

Freshman Brynne Nally limited the Griffins’ powerful hitting attack to three hits while striking out six as Garden Grove Pacifica defeated Los Alamitos 3-2 on Wednesday. Los Alamitos is now 10-1. Pacifica improved to 9-2.

Pacifica softball beat Los Alamitos today 3-2! A great all around effort from the Mariners after being down 2-0 in the 1st inning. Check out some of the highlights ⚓️🥎 #marinersoftball @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy @SteveFryer @OCSportsZone @PacHS_Softball pic.twitter.com/PoQR5ta1bK — Pacifica Athletics (@PHS_Mariners) April 22, 2021

Long Beach State signee Jacquelyn Bicker had two hits and an RBI for Pacifica. Freshman Annika Sogsti delivered the walk-off single in the seventh to score Chloe Perreira.

El Camino Real 7, Alemany 1: Abigail Miller hit a grand slam to lead El Camino Real.

Baseball

Trabuco Hills 4, San Clemente 0: Mason Molina continued his dominant pitching, striking out 11 and throwing a two-hit shutout.

Advertisement

Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 0: Freshman Thomas Bridges threw six shutout innings and Jacob Galloway had two hits and two RBIs.

Crespi 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Tyler Grenn struck out eight for the Celts.

Alemany 9, St. Francis 1: The Warriors picked up their second straight win over St. Francis.

Calabasas 4, Oaks Christian 3: Jordan Kingston threw five shutout innings in the nine-inning win.

Westlake 3, Newbury Park 2: The Warriors (10-2) received a complete game from Dominic Bayless. Scott Radinsky and Nate Rosen each had two hits.

Santa Margarita 3, South Hills 0: Matt Flaharty had two hits and two RBIs. Matthew Porchas threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Vista Murrieta 7, Murrieta Valley 2: LeTrey McCollum had two hits and two RBIs.

Ayala 8, Colony 0: Mateo Matthews homered, Cole Koniarsky had three hits and Thomas Cerecedes threw six shutout innings.

Advertisement

Mira Costa 10, Birmingham 2: Andrew Hiestand threw a complete game and Aidan Aguilar finished with three hits.

Fountain Valley 5, Marina 2: Tim Grack had three RBIs.

Huntington Beach 4, Westminster 2: The Oilers improved to 10-3.

El Dorado 4, El Modena 3: Evan Rolbiecki hit a walk-off two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Advertisement

Thousand Oaks 6, Agoura 5: The Lancers got a walk-off single from Roc Riggio in the ninth to stay unbeaten. They tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Myles Kallinger had three hits for Agoura.

West Ranch 17, Valencia 3: Logan Mandel finished with three hits and five RBIs for 10-0 West Ranch.

Hart 21, Canyon 0: Matt Quintanar had five hits.

Gahr 12, St. John Bosco 8: Banda Cristien had three hits.

Advertisement

Murrieta Mesa 7, Temecula Valley 2: Murrieta Mesa is 14-2.

Quartz Hill 15, Knight 0: Logan Reddemann threw a four-hitter and also hit a three-run home run.

Sun Valley Poly 2, Sylmar 1: Devin Perez had the game-winning RBI. Ethan Reyes improved to 1-0.