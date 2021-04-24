Roundup: No. 2 Loyola defeats No. 1 Mira Costa in boys’ volleyball showdown

In the latest chapter of a longstanding rivalry Saturday, Loyola, ranked No. 2 in Southern Section Division 1 boys’ volleyball, defeated No. 1 Mira Costa 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 at Loyola.

Mira Costa got off to a strong start, taking the first set and starting the second up 6-2 as Loyola’s blocking struggled to counter a flurry of kills from senior Ben Coordt. However, a Loyola adjustment — switching outside hitters Dillon Klein and Cooper Robinson in their formation — opened up the Cubs’ attack and strengthened their block, coach Michael Boehle said.

FINAL: No. 2 Loyola def. No. 1 Mira Costa, 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15)



𝙍𝙄𝙑𝘼𝙇𝙍𝙔 𝙒𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙀𝘾𝙐𝙍𝙀𝘿. ✅



Today’s battle between the Top 2 ranked and unbeaten teams in the @CIFSS goes to the Cubs! Loyola improves to 7-0 on the season! #GoCubs 🏐 pic.twitter.com/5L9dTsZmBF — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) April 24, 2021

Loyola gained momentum to take the second set and never looked back. Freshman Sean Kelly delivered the winning kill in a dominating fourth set.

The two teams will meet again May 1 at Mira Costa.

— Luca Evans

Advertisement

Palisades 23, Garfield 0: Daniel Anoh, Brandon Forret and Isaias Alegria each ran for a touchdown to lead the Dolphins. The defense stopped Garfield five times inside the 20-yard line.

Softball

Huntington Beach 10, King 5: Devyn Greer hit two home runs for the Oilers.

Louisville 10, St. Genevieve 0: Cece Cellura threw five shutout innings and Grace Luderer hit two home runs.

Baseball

JSerra 6, Huntington Beach 4: Eric Silva struck out four in two innings in his JSerra debut after sitting out the first month because of transfer rules. Cody Schrier hit a home run. JSerra improved to 8-5.

Villa Park 3, La Mirada 2: Aaron Perez hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning.

El Dorado 5, Mission Viejo 1: Austin Kirkwood threw three scoreless inning.

Hart 6, Saugus 0: Massimo Vega and Ben Niednagel combined on a one-hit shutout in a Foothill League game.

Mira Costa 3, Chaminade 0: Thatcher Hurd led a committee of Mira Costa pitchers that limited the Eagles to one hit.

Advertisement

Camarillo 6, St. Bonaventure 1: JT Schardt had three hits for the Scorpions.

Lakewood 10, San Clemente 2: Nohea Mapu finished with three RBIs.

King 6, JW North 1: John Stark went three for three with two RBIs.

Norco 6, Vista Murrieta 0: Harvey Pena threw a no-hitter for Norco, striking out three and walking five.

Advertisement

El Segundo 4, Simi Valley 0: Kenneth Chung struck out eight and threw a one-hitter.

San Juan Hills 4, El Toro 3: Benson Huang had three hits for El Toro.

El Camino Real 5, Palisades 0: Joe Schneider threw five scoreless innings.

Boys’ basketball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 52, St. Bonaventure 38: Ben Shtolzberg finished with 16 points.

Advertisement

St. John Bosco 80, Fountain Valley 62: Scotty Washington scored 20 points, Lamaj Lewis 17 and Christian Estrada 16. Jeremiah Davis had 24 points for Fountain Valley.

Sierra Canyon 83, Agoura 40: Shy Odom scored 23 points and Amari Bailey 20 for the 2-0 Trailblazers.

St. Francis 53, Providence 46: Buckley DeJardin finished with 21 points and Brandin Dantzler had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

JSerra 67, Fairmont Prep 48: Freshman Braeden Byrne led JSerra with 14 points.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 55, Birmingham 33: Izela Arenas finished with 19 points and 21 rebounds.