Roundup: No. 2 Loyola defeats No. 1 Mira Costa in boys’ volleyball showdown
In the latest chapter of a longstanding rivalry Saturday, Loyola, ranked No. 2 in Southern Section Division 1 boys’ volleyball, defeated No. 1 Mira Costa 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 at Loyola.
Mira Costa got off to a strong start, taking the first set and starting the second up 6-2 as Loyola’s blocking struggled to counter a flurry of kills from senior Ben Coordt. However, a Loyola adjustment — switching outside hitters Dillon Klein and Cooper Robinson in their formation — opened up the Cubs’ attack and strengthened their block, coach Michael Boehle said.
FINAL: No. 2 Loyola def. No. 1 Mira Costa, 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15)— Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) April 24, 2021
𝙍𝙄𝙑𝘼𝙇𝙍𝙔 𝙒𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙀𝘾𝙐𝙍𝙀𝘿. ✅
Today’s battle between the Top 2 ranked and unbeaten teams in the @CIFSS goes to the Cubs! Loyola improves to 7-0 on the season! #GoCubs 🏐 pic.twitter.com/5L9dTsZmBF
Loyola gained momentum to take the second set and never looked back. Freshman Sean Kelly delivered the winning kill in a dominating fourth set.
The two teams will meet again May 1 at Mira Costa.
— Luca Evans
Football
Palisades 23, Garfield 0: Daniel Anoh, Brandon Forret and Isaias Alegria each ran for a touchdown to lead the Dolphins. The defense stopped Garfield five times inside the 20-yard line.
Softball
Huntington Beach 10, King 5: Devyn Greer hit two home runs for the Oilers.
Louisville 10, St. Genevieve 0: Cece Cellura threw five shutout innings and Grace Luderer hit two home runs.
Baseball
JSerra 6, Huntington Beach 4: Eric Silva struck out four in two innings in his JSerra debut after sitting out the first month because of transfer rules. Cody Schrier hit a home run. JSerra improved to 8-5.
Villa Park 3, La Mirada 2: Aaron Perez hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning.
El Dorado 5, Mission Viejo 1: Austin Kirkwood threw three scoreless inning.
Hart 6, Saugus 0: Massimo Vega and Ben Niednagel combined on a one-hit shutout in a Foothill League game.
Mira Costa 3, Chaminade 0: Thatcher Hurd led a committee of Mira Costa pitchers that limited the Eagles to one hit.
Camarillo 6, St. Bonaventure 1: JT Schardt had three hits for the Scorpions.
Lakewood 10, San Clemente 2: Nohea Mapu finished with three RBIs.
King 6, JW North 1: John Stark went three for three with two RBIs.
Norco 6, Vista Murrieta 0: Harvey Pena threw a no-hitter for Norco, striking out three and walking five.
El Segundo 4, Simi Valley 0: Kenneth Chung struck out eight and threw a one-hitter.
San Juan Hills 4, El Toro 3: Benson Huang had three hits for El Toro.
El Camino Real 5, Palisades 0: Joe Schneider threw five scoreless innings.
Boys’ basketball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 52, St. Bonaventure 38: Ben Shtolzberg finished with 16 points.
St. John Bosco 80, Fountain Valley 62: Scotty Washington scored 20 points, Lamaj Lewis 17 and Christian Estrada 16. Jeremiah Davis had 24 points for Fountain Valley.
Sierra Canyon 83, Agoura 40: Shy Odom scored 23 points and Amari Bailey 20 for the 2-0 Trailblazers.
St. Francis 53, Providence 46: Buckley DeJardin finished with 21 points and Brandin Dantzler had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
JSerra 67, Fairmont Prep 48: Freshman Braeden Byrne led JSerra with 14 points.
Girls’ basketball
Sierra Canyon 55, Birmingham 33: Izela Arenas finished with 19 points and 21 rebounds.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.