High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday
#1 Cathedral, bye
Millikan at Newport Harbor
Santa Margarita at Mira Costa
Los Alamitos at San Clemente
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at North Torrance
Tesoro at Santa Ana Valley
Paramount at Godinez
Irvine University at #4 JSerra
Santa Ana at #3 Loyola
Santa Barbara at Palos Verdes
Mater Dei at Edison
Century at Capistrano Valley
Harvard-Westlake at Downey
Mission Viejo at Anaheim
Channel Islands at Long Beach Poly
#2 Servite, bye
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
#1 Placentia Valencia, bye
Dos Pueblos at Oxnard Pacifica
Woodbridge at Warren
El Dorado at St. Francis
Laguna Beach at Aliso Niguel
Redlands East Valley at Arlington
Norwalk at Saddleback
Oxnard at #4 San Marcos
#3 Garden Grove Santiago, bye
Lakewood at Hart
Tustin at Camarillo
Estancia at Huntington Beach
Bellflower at Fullerton
Long Beach Wilson at Foothill
Katella at Bell Gardens
#2 Corona Santiago, bye
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday
#1 Norte Vista, bye
Esperanza at Westminster
Westlake at Oak Park
Northwood at La Mirada
California at Sonora
Hueneme at West Torrance
Buena at Leuzinger
Anaheim Canyon at #4 Montebello
Santa Fe at #3 Villa Park
Oaks Christian at Los Amigos
Schurr at Beckman
Corona at Valley View
Lynwood at El Rancho
Moorpark at Valencia
Agoura at Alta Loma
#2 Salesian, bye
DIVISION 4
Wild-card match, Tuesday
Claremont at Riverside Poly
First round, Thursday
Wild-card winner at #1 Desert Hot Springs
Animo Leadership at Beverly Hills
Cajon at Oak Hills
Vista Murrieta at Arroyo Valley
Santa Monica at Calabasas
South Torrance at Fillmore
King at Ganesha
Troy at #4 Pasadena
La Serna at #3 Montclair
Bishop Amat at Ayala
Fontana at Los Osos
Santa Paula at Nogales
Carter at Chaparral
Damien at Desert Mirage
Crescenta Valley at Eastvale Roosevelt
Sierra Vista at #2 Palmdale
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
A--Silverado at Tahquitz
B--Ramona at Rancho Mirage
C--Chino at Indio
D--Rancho Alamitos at Crean Lutheran
E--Pasadena Marshall at Diamond Bar
F--Glendale at Quartz Hill
G--Brentwood at West Ranch
H--Hawthorne at Cate
I--Eastside at La Quinta
J--Coachella Valley at Riverside North
First round, Thursday
Winner wild-card A at #1 Mountain View
Grand Terrace at La Salle
Winner wild-card B at Murrieta Valley
Foothill Tech at Cerritos Valley Christian
Winner wild-card C at Palm Springs
Winner wild-card D at St. Margaret’s
Eisenhower at Upland
Winner wild-card E at #4 Baldwin Park
Winner wild-card F at #3 Granite Hills
Rubidoux at La Canada
Winner wild-card G at Dunn
Sultana at Diamond Ranch
Winner wild-card H at Artesia
Winner wild-card I at Beaumont
Garey at Bloomington
Winner wild-card J at #2 Citrus Hill
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches
A--Woodcrest Christian at Northview
B--Burbank at Verbum Dei
C--Crossroads at Canyon Springs
D--Antelope Valley at Monrovia
First round, Thursday
Winner wild-card A at #1 Nuview Bridge
Anaheim Fairmont Prep at Vista del Lago
Lakeside at Cornerstone Christian
Los Altos at Temple City
Winner wild-card B at Pasadena Poly
Bassett at Da Vinci
Sage Hill at Palmdale Aerospace
Hemet at #4 Linfield Christian
Winner wild-card C at #3 South Hills
San Jacinto at Indian Springs
Ontario Christian at Orange Vista
Flintridge Prep at Adelanto
Pioneer at Aquinas
Heritage at Arroyo
Samueli at Tarbut V’Torah
Winner wild-card D at #2 Charter Oak
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday
#1 University Prep, bye
Rosemead at International School of Los Angeles
Paraclete at Buckley
Apple Valley, bye
de Toledo at Whitney
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Windward
West Covina at Vasquez
Holy Martyrs at #4 Mary Star
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at #3 Duarte
Rowland at Pilibos
Maranatha at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian
Capistrano Valley Christian at Riverside Prep
Whittier Christian at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Waldorf OC at Lucerne Valley
Milken at St. Monica
#2 Sierra Canyon, bye
NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 15; quarterfinals, May 19; semifinals, May 22. Championships, May 28-29.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.