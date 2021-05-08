Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff pairings

ball on grass. or maybe on turf.
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

#1 Cathedral, bye

Millikan at Newport Harbor

Santa Margarita at Mira Costa

Los Alamitos at San Clemente

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at North Torrance

Tesoro at Santa Ana Valley

Paramount at Godinez

Irvine University at #4 JSerra

Santa Ana at #3 Loyola

Santa Barbara at Palos Verdes

Mater Dei at Edison

Century at Capistrano Valley

Harvard-Westlake at Downey

Mission Viejo at Anaheim

Channel Islands at Long Beach Poly

#2 Servite, bye

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

#1 Placentia Valencia, bye

Dos Pueblos at Oxnard Pacifica

Woodbridge at Warren

El Dorado at St. Francis

Laguna Beach at Aliso Niguel

Redlands East Valley at Arlington

Norwalk at Saddleback

Oxnard at #4 San Marcos

#3 Garden Grove Santiago, bye

Lakewood at Hart

Tustin at Camarillo

Estancia at Huntington Beach

Bellflower at Fullerton

Long Beach Wilson at Foothill

Katella at Bell Gardens

#2 Corona Santiago, bye

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday

#1 Norte Vista, bye

Esperanza at Westminster

Westlake at Oak Park

Northwood at La Mirada

California at Sonora

Hueneme at West Torrance

Buena at Leuzinger

Anaheim Canyon at #4 Montebello

Santa Fe at #3 Villa Park

Oaks Christian at Los Amigos

Schurr at Beckman

Corona at Valley View

Lynwood at El Rancho

Moorpark at Valencia

Agoura at Alta Loma

#2 Salesian, bye

DIVISION 4

Wild-card match, Tuesday

Claremont at Riverside Poly

First round, Thursday

Wild-card winner at #1 Desert Hot Springs

Animo Leadership at Beverly Hills

Cajon at Oak Hills

Vista Murrieta at Arroyo Valley

Santa Monica at Calabasas

South Torrance at Fillmore

King at Ganesha

Troy at #4 Pasadena

La Serna at #3 Montclair

Bishop Amat at Ayala

Fontana at Los Osos

Santa Paula at Nogales

Carter at Chaparral

Damien at Desert Mirage

Crescenta Valley at Eastvale Roosevelt

Sierra Vista at #2 Palmdale

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

A--Silverado at Tahquitz

B--Ramona at Rancho Mirage

C--Chino at Indio

D--Rancho Alamitos at Crean Lutheran

E--Pasadena Marshall at Diamond Bar

F--Glendale at Quartz Hill

G--Brentwood at West Ranch

H--Hawthorne at Cate

I--Eastside at La Quinta

J--Coachella Valley at Riverside North

First round, Thursday

Winner wild-card A at #1 Mountain View

Grand Terrace at La Salle

Winner wild-card B at Murrieta Valley

Foothill Tech at Cerritos Valley Christian

Winner wild-card C at Palm Springs

Winner wild-card D at St. Margaret’s

Eisenhower at Upland

Winner wild-card E at #4 Baldwin Park

Winner wild-card F at #3 Granite Hills

Rubidoux at La Canada

Winner wild-card G at Dunn

Sultana at Diamond Ranch

Winner wild-card H at Artesia

Winner wild-card I at Beaumont

Garey at Bloomington

Winner wild-card J at #2 Citrus Hill

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches

A--Woodcrest Christian at Northview

B--Burbank at Verbum Dei

C--Crossroads at Canyon Springs

D--Antelope Valley at Monrovia

First round, Thursday

Winner wild-card A at #1 Nuview Bridge

Anaheim Fairmont Prep at Vista del Lago

Lakeside at Cornerstone Christian

Los Altos at Temple City

Winner wild-card B at Pasadena Poly

Bassett at Da Vinci

Sage Hill at Palmdale Aerospace

Hemet at #4 Linfield Christian

Winner wild-card C at #3 South Hills

San Jacinto at Indian Springs

Ontario Christian at Orange Vista

Flintridge Prep at Adelanto

Pioneer at Aquinas

Heritage at Arroyo

Samueli at Tarbut V’Torah

Winner wild-card D at #2 Charter Oak

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday

#1 University Prep, bye

Rosemead at International School of Los Angeles

Paraclete at Buckley

Apple Valley, bye

de Toledo at Whitney

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Windward

West Covina at Vasquez

Holy Martyrs at #4 Mary Star

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at #3 Duarte

Rowland at Pilibos

Maranatha at Santa Monica Pacifica Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian at Riverside Prep

Whittier Christian at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Waldorf OC at Lucerne Valley

Milken at St. Monica

#2 Sierra Canyon, bye

NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 15; quarterfinals, May 19; semifinals, May 22. Championships, May 28-29.

