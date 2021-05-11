Roundup: Fairfax returns to basketball after gym was used as COVID-19 testing center

Only a few weeks ago, the Fairfax High gym was off limits unless you needed a COVID-19 test. It had been commandeered for months, the floor covered with a tarp and used as a testing site. Only last week was the basketball team allowed back into the gym.

The Lions finally began their nine-game regular season schedule Tuesday. Their top returning player, Barry Wilds, scored 17 points in a 64-6 win over Reseda Cleveland. The Cavaliers didn’t score a single point in the first, third and fourth quarters. It remains to be seen if Fairfax, a City Section finalist in 2020, can develop its young players enough to challenge favorites Westchester and Birmingham, but never underestimate coach Reggie Morris Jr.

“The hope is to gain experience for next year,” Morris said. “I have no idea what anybody has.”

Freshman Jaden Hubbard first high school points. Fairfax 6, Cleveland 0. Westchester and Birmingham are the clear top two teams in City Section basketball. pic.twitter.com/6KKwrDktir — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 12, 2021

The Lions did show off a feisty freshman guard in David Mack, who finished with 11 points. Senior Ahmad Brooks had 12 points.

Valencia 65, Canyon 57: Kai Davis scored 20 points and Noah Veluzat 19.

Advertisement

Saugus 79, Hart 68: Nate Perez scored 22 points for Saugus.

Damien 103, Upland 50: Malik Thomas finished with 24 points for Damien.

St. John Bosco 67, Servite 35: Scotty Washington scored 17 points for St. John Bosco.

Rolling Hills Prep 54, Windward 43: Benny Gealer had 23 points for 5-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

JSerra 48, Santa Margarita 47: Robert Diaz scored 18 points.

Heritage Christian 67, Village Christian 45: Freshman Isaiah Elohim finished with 24 points.

Sierra. Canyon 102, Campbell Hall 74: Amari Bailey continued his impressive play, scoring 46 points.

Baseball

Granada Hills 10, Birmingham 7: The Highlanders (15-2, 5-0) took over first place in the West Valley League, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning after Birmingham had taken a 7-1 lead. Brandon Garfinkel and Andrew Cuervo each had two-run doubles.

Advertisement

Chatsworth 4, El Camino Real 0: Jose Ruedas allowed three hits for Chatsworth, and Nate Flores went three for three.

Cleveland 17, Taft 1: Braden Lowe struck out 10 in four innings for Cleveland. Orlando Rodriguez had three hits.

King 1, Corona 0: Logan Hunt threw a one-hit shutout, striking out five for King.

Camarillo 1, Royal 0: Brian Uribe threw his third consecutive complete game, recording nine strikeouts for Camarillo. Matt Lopez drove in the game’s only run.

Advertisement

JSerra 16, St. John Bosco 3: The Lions won their 13th consecutive game. Cody Schrier had a home run and three RBIs. Gage Jump struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings for JSerra.

Baseball WALKS OFF against Mater Dei as Kai Negrete hits a sac fly to center to win it for the Friars in 10 innings, 8-7!



WP: Roman Martin

RBIs: Martin (4), Negrete (2), Schmidt, Santos #Credo #GoFriars @ocvarsity @latsondheimer @C_Morrissette @OCSportsZone @LesLukach pic.twitter.com/Apj4iF8NLb — Servite Baseball (@ServiteFriarsBB) May 12, 2021

Servite 8, Mater Dei 7: Kai Negrete had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning of the Trinity League game.

Orange Lutheran 19, Santa Margarita 14: Matthew Polk had five RBIs for Orange Lutheran. Polk, Gabe Miranda and Mikey Romero each hit home runs.

Simi Valley 10, Oak Park 1: Ryan Orsini finished with four hits and six RBIs.

Dana Hills 3, El Toro 1: CJ Zwahlen went three for three to lead Dana Hills.

Advertisement

Warren 6, Downey 1: Jonathan Kozasky improved to 7-0, striking out nine.

Corona del Mar 4, Marina 0: Keller Strauss struck out nine for Corona del Mar.

Chaminade 4, Crespi 3: Freshman Miles Ghossein hit a grand slam for the Eagles.

Harvard-Westlake 9, Alemany 3: Bennett Markinson had a home run and two RBIs for Harvard-Westlake.

Advertisement

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Loyola 3: Anthony Reveles finished with two hits and two RBIs for Notre Dame.

Tesoro 2, Capistrano Valley 1: Zach Grudynski and Jackson Freeman each had two hits.

Edison 3, Los Alamitos 2: Cade Liefer had the walk-off hit in the 10th inning.

Elsinore 5, Riverside Notre Dame 0: Chad Horton struck out eight and threw a one-hitter.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach 6, Fountain Valley 5: The Oilers won in the eighth inning. Caden Aoki and Ralph Velazquez each had two hits for Huntington Beach. Mark Muranaka hit a home run.

Softball

Villa Park 10, Brea 0: Autumn Roggencamp threw four shutout innings.

Mission Viejo 6, Aliso Niguel 2: Olivia Birkenshaw had a solo home run for Mission Viejo.

San Pedro 9, Gardena 0: Vanessa Reed threw a one-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts.

Advertisement

Burbank 6, Crescenta Valley 5: The Bulldogs pulled off the Pacific League upset.