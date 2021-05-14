Roundup: Top-seeded Birmingham opens City Section soccer playoffs with 10-0 victory

“Three wins and play for a ring.” That’s how Birmingham soccer coach EB Madha is trying to motivate his undefeated team. He’ll have to change it to two wins and play for a ring after the top-seeded Patriots opened the City Section Division I soccer playoffs with a 10-0 victory over Fairfax on Friday.

David Diaz and Cristian Moran led the offensive onslaught with three goals each. Birmingham led 3-0 at halftime. The Patriots will play host to San Pedro, a 3-1 winner over Fremont, in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

That would be a hat trick for Salazar!! ECR-4, Smidt-0 pic.twitter.com/QljftDVMQX — The M.E.S.S. (@TheMESS2013) May 15, 2021

El Camino Real 9, Smidt 0: Dominic Salazar scored three goals.

Banning 3, Palisades 0: The Pilots advanced in Division I.

Girls’ soccer

Harvard-Westlake 3, San Clemente 0: Unbeaten and seeded No. 1 in Division 1, the Wolverines (13-0) received goals from Daniela Quintero, Natalie Barnouw and Alyssa Thompson.

Buena 3, La Salle 2: Abby Wood scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in overtime.

Boys’ basketball

Grant 62, Arleta 61: Jeremiah Windham made the game-winning three with 4.5 seconds left and finished with 33 points for the unbeaten Lancers.

Sun Valley Poly 65, North Hollywood 27: The Parrots began their season with a convincing East Valley League win. Joshua Gregorio had 23 points and MarQues Graham added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Orange Lutheran 40, Rolling Hills Prep 38: Denim Dawson led the Lancers with 14 points.

St. John Bosco 64, Long Beach Poly 52: The Braves (16-2) were led by Christian Estrada, who scored 22 points.

Crean Lutheran 66, JSerra 60: Rob Diaz had 30 points for JSerra.

Westchester 71, LACES 24: Zion Sutton scored 19 points in the Western League game.

Narbonne 51, Gardena 36: Devean Williams scored 28 points for the Gauchos in their first game of the season.

Van Nuys 55, San Fernando 29: Andrew Angulo scored 17 points in the Wolves’ opener.

Crenshaw 78, Washington Prep 26: The game was stopped early in the fourth quarter because Washington had too many injuries. KJ Bradley had 28 points and 10 assists. Khalid Betts added 17 points.

King/Drew 62, View Park 57: Kalib LaCount finished with 22 points and Devin Riley added 15 points.

Oak Park 51, Birmingham 42: The Eagles won their eighth game in a row. Seshsha Henderson scored 15 points for the Eagles.

St. Francis 58, Crespi 52: Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis to the Mission League win with 22 points.

Girls’ basketball

Palisades 63, Fairfax 12: Sydney Meskin made four three-pointers for the Dolphins.

Westlake 71, Agoura 46: The Warriors improved to 13-2 overall and 8-0 in league.

Baseball

JSerra 5, St. John Bosco 4: The Lions (19-5) won their 15th consecutive game, and their pitching staff only got stronger with the season debut of Luke Jewett, who threw 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out three. Cody Schrier went three for three. Eric Silva had two RBIs.

Dana Hills 4, El Toro 0: Bo Kelly threw a four-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one.

Ayala 4, Glendora 3: Damien Delgadillo hit two home runs, his second a walk-off for Ayala (17-1, 11-0).

Servite 4, Mater Dei 1: Jonathan Rodriguez allowed three hits in six innings.

San Clemente 3, Trabuco Hills 1: Sammy Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs and Kaden Giles threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Foothill 16, Anaheim Canyon 0: Brady Ashworth struck out four in four innings for Foothill (20-3, 2-0).

Harvard-Westlake 10, Alemany 2: Bryce Rainer threw five shutout innings and George Cooper, Bennett Markinson, Kai Caranto and Marty Kaplan each had two hits.

Chaminade 6, Crespi 4: Miles Ghossein had two RBIs for the Eagles. Jackson Benattar hit a two-run home run for Crespi.

Mira Costa 10, Palos Verdes 1: A nine-run fourth inning sparked Mira Costa. Nick Bacura had a two-run double.

West Ranch 12, Canyon 1: Blake Schroeder had three hits and Phillip Sawyer had three RBIs.

Hart 5, Saugus 3: Malachi Soqui and Matt Quintanar hit home runs for the Indians.

Sierra Canyon 12, Crossroads 1: Bryce Bond struck out five and walked none in four shutout innings.

Sylmar 13, Kennedy 5: Juan Martinez, AJ Hernandez and Frank Garcia each had three hits for the Spartans.

Beckman 14, Northwood 3: Nick Roghair, Nick McLain and Paul Murrow hit home runs for Beckman. Jacob Zamosky and Ashton Kanegae each had three RBIs.

Chino Hills 13, Etiwanda 10: Armando Briseno homered in defeat.

Viewpoint 5, Brentwood 3: Treye Meadows threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Damien 10, Los Osos 1: Alec Beck and Ivan Aguirre each had three hits to help Damien complete a sweep of Los Osos.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 9, Mater Dei 3: The Lancers scored six runs in the ninth inning. Abbi Roach contributed three hits.

Boys’ tennis

BOYS TENNIS Open Division:



Palisades 15.5 🎾

Granada Hills 14



Dolphins rally from a 14 - 12.5 deficit to win the last three singles. Amazing comeback!



That is the 12th consecutive City title and 38th overall! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VJDJCHKh5P — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) May 14, 2021

Palisades 15.5, Granada Hills 14: The Dolphins won their 12th consecutive City Section boys’ tennis championship under coach Bud Kling and his 28th overall. The Dolphins’ Luke Shuman and Todd Volkov came through with singles victories to pull off a comeback win, the school’s 38th City title.