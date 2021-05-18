City Section is down to 61 boys basketball teams, 47 girls teams for playoffs

With City Section teams opting out in high school basketball because of coronavirus restrictions, playoff divisions have been revised and could continue to be revised up until May 28, the final day schools can say they don’t want to participate in the playoffs.

Boys and girls teams usually number 125, but this season, there are 61 boys teams and 47 girls teams. Some teams only began their seasons last week. Every team is automatically in the playoffs regardless of their record. There are five divisions.

“It’s going to be a little messy at first,” City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said of teams getting late starts. “We had some 0-7 soccer teams make soccer playoffs.”

Revised City Section basketball playoff divisions. Schools have until May 28 to opt out of playoffs. Could be revised again. pic.twitter.com/joQh56vA0s — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 18, 2021

Teams selected to the eight-team Open Division will also qualify for the Southern California regionals.

The City Section has also finalized sites for championships in swimming, track and field and golf. Swimming will take place May 28 at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center. Track and field will be June 15 for girls and June 16 for boys at Lake Balboa Birmingham. Girls’ golf will be June 1 at Balboa Golf Course and June 2 for boys at Harding Golf Course.

