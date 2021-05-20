Photos: The Shortened Season

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to sports throughout the last year — one of them being the shortened season. With only five games for the entire season, photographer Jason Armond followed the Culver City Centaurs through the moments of their football careers, including quarterback Zevi Eckhaus becoming Culver City’s all-time passing leader and Los Angeles Times’ All-Star quarterback of the year.
He finished his five-game season passing for 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. He completed 78% of his passes as Culver City went 4-1.
Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.