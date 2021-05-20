Photos: The Shortened Season

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to sports throughout the last year — one of them being the shortened season. With only five games for the entire season, photographer Jason Armond followed the Culver City Centaurs through the moments of their football careers, including quarterback Zevi Eckhaus becoming Culver City’s all-time passing leader and Los Angeles Times’ All-Star quarterback of the year.

He finished his five-game season passing for 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. He completed 78% of his passes as Culver City went 4-1.

Line coach Leo Zambrano calls plays during practice. This year Culver City switched from the Ocean League to the Bay League, which is a bit more competitive. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

After many months filled with uncertainty and crossed fingers, the Centaurs finally got the go ahead to take the field for their first practice of an abbreviated five-game season on Feb. 26. Students and coaches followed strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure that they could stay safe and complete their truncated season that was almost canceled by the pandemic. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wide receiver Malik Lewis waits to run a route during practice. Inspired by retired NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Lewis wrote a quote by Sanders on his pads as a reminder to dream bigger. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Team captain Emari Pait leads his team onto the field in a cloud of Centaur blue smoke to face Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula. Pait is one of the main leaders on the team and will be attending Fresno State in the fall. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Ayinde Bankole peaks his head out of the tunnel before the seniors are introduced on senior night on April 9. Culver City players are filled with emotions for this game. Not only is it senior night, it is also the Bay League championship. If the Centaurs win they will be champions in their first year of joining the Bay League. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The Centaurs walk in formation toward the field for their home opener against Redondo Union on March 26. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback and team captain Zevi Eckhaus rides on the bus to the first game of the shortened schedule on March 19. Eckhaus broke the school’s all-time passing yardage record. If this would have been a normal fall schedule, Eckhaus likely would have broken the state record. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Prince Okorie (21) quietly sits under the bleachers with his team before taking the field against host Peninsula. Because of COVID-19 protocols, teams were not allowed to suit up in locker rooms. The Centaurs would go on to win 49-0. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Culver City head football coach Jahmal Wright kneels with his team, leading them in prayer before their first game of the season. Having played football at Culver City as a teenager, Wright has a long history as a Centaur. He is starting his 11th season as the head coach after spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Cole Ward (14) stands with his team during the national anthem at the start of a five-game abbreviated season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire team and coaching staff is thankful for the opportunity to play and bring a sense of normalcy to a year that has been all but normal. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

On a team filled with talented seniors, Ayinde Bankole (1) breaks free from Mira Costa’s defense in Culver City’s opening game. Culver City did not let Manhattan Beach’s ocean fog and wind get in the way of winning their debut game in the Bay League 35-28. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)