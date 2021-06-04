High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Granada Hills, bye
#9 Narbonne at #8 Birmingham
#12 Venice at #5 Wilmington Banning
#4 San Pedro, bye
#3 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye
#11 El Camino Real at #6 Sylmar
#10 Chatsworth at #7 Palisades
#2 Cleveland, bye
NOTES: Quarterfinals, June 11, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 16, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 3 p.m..
DIVISION I
Wild-card games, Friday
Los Angeles CES 3, Westchester 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles CES at #1 Sun Valley Poly
#9 South East at #8 Carson
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy
#13 San Fernando at #4 Taft
#14 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Verdugo Hills
#11 Roybal at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton
#10 Bell at #7 Los Angeles Marshall
#15 Torres at #2 Garfield
NOTES: Quarterfinals, June 11, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 16, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson
#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Santee
#12 Monroe at #5 Van Nuys
#13 Fairfax at #4 Maywood CES
#14 Canoga Park at #3 Legacy
#11 Fremont at #6 Marquez
#10 Franklin at #7 Vaughn
#15 Contreras at #2 Port of Los Angeles
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m. unless noted
#1 King/Drew 9, North Valley Military 5 (Friday)
#5 West Adams at #4 Los Angeles University
#6 Animo Robinson at #3 Mendez
#7 WISH at #2 Bravo
NOTES: Semifinals, June 12, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.
