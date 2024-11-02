High school football: City Section playoff pairings
CITY SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
(all games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov. 15
No. 8 Dorsey at No. 1 Narbonne
No. 5 Gardena at No. 4 Birmingham
No. 6 Banning at No. 5 San Pedro
No. 7 Garfield at No. 2 Carson
DIVISION I
First round
Friday
No. 16 Crenshaw at No. 1 Eagle Rock
No. 9 Cleveland at No. 8 Bell
No. 12 South East at No. 5 Palisades
No. 13 Granada Hills at No. 4 North Hollywood
No. 14 Franklin at No. 3 Venice
No. 11 Marquez at No. 6 King/Drew
No. 10 Huntington Park at No. 7 Westchester
No. 15 Roosevelt at No. 2 Kennedy
DIVISION II
First round
Friday
No. 16 Jordan at No. 1 Arleta
No. 9 Angelou at No. 8 Grant
No. 13 Wilson at No. 4 Fairfax
No. 12 Bernstein at No. 5 South Gate
No. 15 Hamilton at No. 2 El Camino Real
No. 10 Sylmar at No. 7 Legacy
No. 14 San Fernando at No. 3 Chatsworth
No. 11 Lincoln at No. 6 Verdugo Hills
DIVISION III
First round
Friday
No. 16 Washington Prep at No. 1 Sun Valley Poly
No. 9 Panorama at No. 8 Santee
No. 13 Fremont at No. 4 Manual Arts
No. 12 Rancho Dominguez at No. 5 Los Angeles
No. 15 Dymally at No. 2 Taft
No. 10 Contreras at No. 7 Van Nuys
No. 14 Jefferson at No. 3 Chavez
No. 11 University at No. 6 Fulton
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.