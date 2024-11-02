High school football: City Section playoff pairings

Share via

Share via Close extra sharing options

CITY SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

(all games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Nov. 15

No. 8 Dorsey at No. 1 Narbonne

No. 5 Gardena at No. 4 Birmingham

No. 6 Banning at No. 5 San Pedro

No. 7 Garfield at No. 2 Carson

DIVISION I

First round

Advertisement

Friday

No. 16 Crenshaw at No. 1 Eagle Rock

No. 9 Cleveland at No. 8 Bell

No. 12 South East at No. 5 Palisades

No. 13 Granada Hills at No. 4 North Hollywood

No. 14 Franklin at No. 3 Venice

No. 11 Marquez at No. 6 King/Drew

No. 10 Huntington Park at No. 7 Westchester

No. 15 Roosevelt at No. 2 Kennedy

DIVISION II

First round

Advertisement

Friday

No. 16 Jordan at No. 1 Arleta

No. 9 Angelou at No. 8 Grant

No. 13 Wilson at No. 4 Fairfax

No. 12 Bernstein at No. 5 South Gate

No. 15 Hamilton at No. 2 El Camino Real

No. 10 Sylmar at No. 7 Legacy

No. 14 San Fernando at No. 3 Chatsworth

No. 11 Lincoln at No. 6 Verdugo Hills

DIVISION III

First round

Friday

No. 16 Washington Prep at No. 1 Sun Valley Poly

No. 9 Panorama at No. 8 Santee

No. 13 Fremont at No. 4 Manual Arts

No. 12 Rancho Dominguez at No. 5 Los Angeles

No. 15 Dymally at No. 2 Taft

No. 10 Contreras at No. 7 Van Nuys

No. 14 Jefferson at No. 3 Chavez

No. 11 University at No. 6 Fulton