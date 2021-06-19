El Camino Real wins its 17th City Section softball championship
Jillian Kelly of El Camino Real performed perfectly on Saturday morning to deliver City Section softball title No. 17, tying the Conquistadores with San Pedro for most ever.
Kelly retired all 15 batters she faced, including 12 by strikeouts, in El Camino Real’s 10-0 victory over West Valley League rival Granada Hills.
A six-run second inning featured two-run hits by Sofia Fisher and Amber Rivas. The game ended because of the 10-run mercy rule.
