Etiwanda hands Torrey Pines first loss to win regional title

The dream of an unbeaten season came to a crashing end for Torrey Pines High under a hail of three-point baskets, a spate of turnovers and a dominating performance from Tennessee-bound Jahmai Mashack as third-seeded Etiwanda won its first regional title with a 68-65 victory Saturday.

Ranked No. 1 in the state, Torrey Pines’ season ends at 30-1. The Falcons, playing before a full house, were 18-0 at home this season and had won 46 of their last 48 games.

Etiwanda, which edged Sierra Canyon 82-76 Thursday, finishes the season 14-2 after claiming the Open Division title.

Etiwanda made seven three-point shots in the first half and went on an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, breaking open a two-point game. Leading 19-17 at the end of a first quarter that saw three ties and four lead changes, Eitwanda’s run put the Eagles up by 13.

The Eagles stretched that to 19 late in the half and led by 17 at the break. Torrey Pines turned the ball over six times in the second quarter.

Mashack had 11 points in the first quarter and five in the second.

Torrey Pines made it interesting and got the crowd into the game with a 12-0 run to end the third quarter fueled by Nick Herrmann and Chris Howell to cut an 18-point deficit to six.

Three Logan Houston free throws to open the fourth quarter had Etiwanda’s lead down to three. And a Herrmann field goal had it down to two with 6:20 left.

Etiwanda’s lead was 56-55 with 3:55 to play and built the advantage back to six with 1:30 to go, but a Howell basket with 13 seconds remaining put Torrey Pines down by two.

A Marcus Green free throw with nine seconds left gave Etiwanda a three-point lead.

Howell had a contested three-point shot that missed, but Torrey Pines had one last chance after the ball went out of bounds.

The in-bounds pass to Herrmann sailed out of bounds as he slipped turning the corner.

Herrmann led Torrey Pines with 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Howell added 18 points and six rebounds for the Falcons.

Green led Etiwanda with 22 points and six rebounds. Mashack finished with 21 points, including two critical free throws with 13 seconds left.