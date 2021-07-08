Marymount High girls’ volleyball players lead club team to national championship

The Los Angeles Marymount High girls’ volleyball team was denied a chance to have a season this past year because of the COVID-19 shutdown even though the team might have been the best in Southern California, but a group of players were able to show their potential last weekend, leading their 17U L.A. club team to the Open Division national championship at the Junior Olympics in Las Vegas.

The club team is part of the Sunshine Volleyball Club run by Marymount High coach Cari Klein, and the MVP was Stanford-bound Elia Rubin, who is set to return for her senior season at the high school. Four other Marymount High players are on the team, including all-tournament selections Kerry Keefe and Kelly Belardi, who are headed to Duke and Stanford, respectively.

USC-bound Danielle Thomas-Nathan from Pasadena La Salle also made major contributions.

Another club team from Sunshine, 17 Westside, won the American division championship in Las Vegas. The MVP was Sophia Lindus from Harvard-Westlake.