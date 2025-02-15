Birmingham’s Henry Aslikyan captures his third consecutive City Section title

Henry Aslikyan said “I’m just here to have fun” when talking about Saturday’s City Section wrestling championships at Roybal Learning Center.

And why not? It is always fun when you win.

The Birmingham junior never displayed the slightest hint of concern, making it look easy with a pair of first-period pins, then a technical fall on the way to his third individual title and first in the 113-pound division.

“I had to get a little bigger since the lowest weight in college is 125,” Aslikyan said. “I’ve been rolling on the mats since I was 4 but really started wrestling when I was 9. I did gymnastics before that.”

Last summer in Amman, Jordan, he captured the bronze medal at the U17 World Championships and is already committed to Michigan.

Birmingham’s Henry Aslikyan wins the City Section individual wrestling title in the 113-pound division at the Roybal Learning Center on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I like the coaches over there and I’ll have some Cali boys on my team,” he said. His biggest adjustment may be the weather: “It might get cold there.”

Under the tutelage of his dad Meruj, who was a successful wrestler in Armenia, Aslikyan has high aspirations — namely another City title and two more state titles. No big deal.

“I’m on track for it... that’s my goal,” the 17-year-old from Panorama City said. “I’ll try to be 126 [pounds] next year and I want to make the U20 team next year.”

In Saturday’s final round, Aslikyan built an 11-point lead in the first period against Matthew Gonzalez of San Fernando, then he added a few quick takedowns early in the second to win by technical fall, 20-3.

After back-to-back titles at 106 pounds Aslikyan moved up one weight class this winter and he has been just as dominant, losing only once by close decision at the Doc B Invitational, a match he claims he has analyzed countless times and which he looks forward to avenging should he meet the same opponent Feb. 27-March 1 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Birmingham’s Arno Vardanyan body slams San Fernando’s Jorge Palacios in the 126-pound final on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“He’s a great kid who’s got an open mind for learning,” Patriots coach James Medeiros said. “As good as he is, he’s very coachable. He wants to improve his technique and he’s always asking me questions.”

As a sophomore, Aslikyan became the second City wrestler to win a state championship and he could make it three by the time he is done. Jonny Parada of San Fernando won the state 126-pound division as a junior in 2013 but came in fifth the following year.

It is no secret that Aslikyan wants to graduate as the most accomplished male wrestler in City history — and he is well on his way. Should he win a fourth title, he would become only the sixth boy to accomplish that, joining San Fernando’s Andy Moro (1996 to 1999), Raphael Reynolds (2002 to 2005), Mike Solis (2005 to 2008), Rashaad Reynolds (2006 to 2009) and Willie German (1999 to 2002), though none of them captured a state title.

Aslikyan was one of nine Birmingham boys who made the finals in their division. Arno Vardanyan won at 126 after taking the 120-pound title a year ago, Arman Arutiunian won at 145, Gregory Torosian celebrated his birthday by capturing the 150-pound title (he won at 145 last year) and Slava Shahbazyan won on a first-period pin to take the 165-pound title.

Birmingham’s Elizabeth Reyes celebrates, right, after pinning Granada Hills’ Maya Magana to win the City Section 155-pound title at Roybal Learning Center on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Wyoming-bound senior Steven Perez, who earned All-State football honors as a linebacker at Wilmington Banning in the fall, won the 215-pound title with a 13-4 major decision over San Fernando’s David Torres.

San Fernando’s Johnny Alvarez beat Birmingham’s Roman Arakelyan 15-0 in the 132-pound final and Lincoln McClenahan of Granada Hills got a reversal early in the third period and hung on to upset the Patriots’ top-seeded Jessie Pena 4-3 at 138.

Birmingham continued its dynasty under Medeiros, who has piloted the program since 2011-12. The boys made it seven City team titles in a row while racking up 280.5 points for a healthy margin over runner-up San Fernando (209.0). The Birmingham girls won their fourth straight team title with 256.0 points, with Banning (133.0) and Granada Hills (133.0) next.

Senior Avy Perez needed 11 seconds to pin Eagle Rock’s Cecile Ranciere and win the 105-pound girls division for her fourth City individual title. Several of her Birmingham teammates also won their weight classes. Marlene Garcia won at 100, Delilah Barragan won at 110, Diana Barone won on a 15-second pin at 135, Adelaida Fernandez won at 140 and Elizabeth Reyes upset Maya Magana of Granada Hills by fall at 155.