Flag football popularity on the rise in Southland

Maia Helmar threw for 70 touchdowns on her way to earning Sunset League most valuable player last season

The high school flag football season is underway in the Southland and the race to crown the first Southern Section champion has begun.

Assistant commissioner Thom Simmons confirmed that the number of schools fielding teams this fall is 265, up from 169 last year, meaning the section has added a postseason, divided into four divisions, starting Oct. 22 and ending with championship games Nov. 9.

Many teams have enough talent to make history and topping the list has to be Newport Harbor, which went 25-1 a year ago and finished the season ranked No. 1 in California and third nationally by MaxPreps. The Sailors return their two best players, who will be co-captains: quarterback/linebacker Maia Helmar, who threw for more than 70 touchdowns on her way to earning Sunset League most valuable player, and wide receiver/defensive back Audrey Burns.

Advertisement

Also back are wide receiver/defensive back Maddy Michel and wide receiver/linebacker Ella Woods.

Esperanza finished 25-0 and wound up ranked No. 2 in California last fall behind quarterback Madi Lam, who passed for 5,584 yards and a nation-best 91 touchdowns while earning Crestview League MVP in flag football and basketball. She surprisingly transferred to Santa Margarita for her junior year as confirmed by Eagles coach Brad Finneran.

Woodbridge (25-2) finished third in California, No. 5 in the nation and dealt Newport Harbor its only setback, 13-12, at the Beckman SoCal Showcase, but three of its best players graduated: quarterback Teagan Burrus, wide receiver/linebacker Emily Harris and wide receiver/safety Milan Heisdorf. The Warriors still should be strong as two-way standout Zoey Ceman is back.

Advertisement

Although the sport debuted in the Southern Section last season, not enough teams participated to have sanctioned playoffs. That has changed and Orange County again will feature numerous contenders, including Edison, which hosted the Chargers Invitational this weekend.

Piloted by coach Yvonne Sturgeon, Corona del Mar won 21 games and pushed Sunset League rival Newport Harbor to overtime in the schools’ Battle of the Bay clash last September, led by quarterback Alexa Rokos.

Orange Lutheran, a 20-game winner, will challenge with sophomore signal-caller Makena Cook. Rosary Academy was 16th in California in MaxPreps’ final rankings and won the Gold Division of the inaugural Women of Will Tournament in Mission Viejo thanks to two elite defenders in the region: Audrinah Barajas (112 tackles, 25 pass deflections, 12 interceptions) and Demi Totah (160 tackles, three sacks, 24 pass deflections and seven interceptions). However, the Royals will have to replace graduated quarterback Katie Meneses, who threw for 85 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Lakewood St. Joseph is coming off a 17-win season and is led by Lexi Loya, who completed 249 of 401 passes for 2,949 yards and 49 touchdowns, rushed for 544 yards and had a quarterback rating of 115.7 as a freshman. Returning for her senior season is wide receiver/safety Maleah Minjarez, who had 69 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Bay League champion Redondo Union will try to repeat behind senior quarterback Kaya Aguirre and running back/wide receiver Hailey Gavin-Wences, the league MVP who was invited to play for the 20U national team at the Select Bowl in July.

Westlake might be the team to beat in Ventura County but will have to replace graduated quarterback Grace Roskowick.

Eagle Rock’s Haylee Weatherspoon had 848 yards receiving and 891 rushing with 41 touchdowns last season, including 11 on interception returns (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

The City Section also expanded, from 52 to 77 teams, and the preseason favorite appears to be Eagle Rock, which possesses perhaps the most dynamic two-way player in the City, senior Haylee Weatherspoon, who racked up 1,739 yards (848 receiving and 891 rushing) with 41 touchdowns, including 11 on interception returns. Weatherspoon was chosen MVP of the 11-On Tournament in July, winning the shuttle run competition, while junior quarterback MarySol Jernigan won the longest-throw competition. The Eagles went 15-4 last season, losing to San Pedro 20-19 in the Open Division semifinals.

Birmingham went undefeated on its way to the championship but a repeat will be difficult given that City player of the year Jessica Rose (daughter of coach Jim Rose) and All-City linebackers Maya Oliveros and Rachel Lowry graduated. The Patriots might have their hands full dealing with West Valley League additions El Camino Real and Chatsworth, but senior wide receiver/cornerback Melanie Mora is a key returner.

Advertisement

San Pedro won the Marine League before losing the Open Division final to Birmingham and the Pirates will have a fresh adversary in Carson, which did not field a team last fall. San Pedro lost its best player, all-purpose back Noelani Raigans, to graduation, but returning are Destiny Contreras, Daisy Martinez and Naomi Eneliko.

Coliseum League champion Crenshaw will be a contender with senior quarterback/defensive back Talita Robinson captaining the squad. She threw for 1,925 yards and 31 touchdowns and picked off 13 passes. Robinson will have four reliable targets in Honesty Anderson, Taylor Johnson, Jayde Johnson and Amiya Grant.

Players to watch

Name; School; Year; Position

Maia Helmar; Newport Harbor; Sr.; QB/LB

Ava Liaga; Corona; So.; WR

Madi Lam; Santa Margarita; Jr.; QB

Lexi Loya; St. Joseph; So.; QB/S

Haylee Weatherspoon; Eagle Rock; Sr.; RB/WR

Audrey Burns; Newport Harbor; Sr.; WR/DB

Maleah Minjarez; St. Joseph; Sr.; WR/DB

Allyson Schmida; Crean Lutheran; So.; FS

Talita Robinson; Crenshaw; Sr.; QB/S

Makena Cook; Orange Lutheran; So.; QB

Melanie Mora; Birmingham; Sr.; CB/WR

Hailey Gavin-Wences; Redondo Union; Sr; RB/DB