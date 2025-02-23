Prep talk: Freshman Carlos Acuna makes impact for Birmingham baseball

Freshman Carlos Acuna of Birmingham High made an impressive pitching debut, striking out eight.

Earlier this week, Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry sent 15-year-old freshman Carlos Acuna to the mound, and he responded with eight strikeouts in five innings while yielding one hit in a 4-1 victory over Westlake.

That’s big news for City Section power Birmingham. Mowry had been excited about Acuna during winter ball but until he got into an official game, you never know.

“He showed good poise,” Mowry said.

As Mowry becomes more confident in him, Acuna could become a key figure in West Valley League play and in the Open Division playoffs. …

Oaks Christian ended the Orange County domination in girls’ water polo by winning the Southern Section Open Division championship with a 7-5 victory over Newport Harbor on Saturday. …

And then there’s news from Salesian High football coach Anthony Atkins:

🚨 Coaching Staff Announcement 🚨



We are excited to welcome Shaq Evans to our coaching staff! A former NFL wide receiver, Shaq brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion to our program.



Shaq played his college ball at UCLA, where he was a standout receiver before… pic.twitter.com/9Pf8e2PAfv — Coach Atkins (@FootballKingpin) February 23, 2025

