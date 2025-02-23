Advertisement
Prep talk: Freshman Carlos Acuna makes impact for Birmingham baseball

Freshman Carlos Acuna of Birmingham High
Freshman Carlos Acuna of Birmingham High made an impressive pitching debut, striking out eight.
(Suz Tepe photography)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Earlier this week, Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry sent 15-year-old freshman Carlos Acuna to the mound, and he responded with eight strikeouts in five innings while yielding one hit in a 4-1 victory over Westlake.

That’s big news for City Section power Birmingham. Mowry had been excited about Acuna during winter ball but until he got into an official game, you never know.

“He showed good poise,” Mowry said.

As Mowry becomes more confident in him, Acuna could become a key figure in West Valley League play and in the Open Division playoffs. …

Oaks Christian ended the Orange County domination in girls’ water polo by winning the Southern Section Open Division championship with a 7-5 victory over Newport Harbor on Saturday. …

And then there’s news from Salesian High football coach Anthony Atkins:

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

