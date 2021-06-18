Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic on winning a City Section title

VIDEO | 11:37
Birmingham’s Nick Halic on winning a City Section championship

Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about winning a City Section title.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 43 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic.

Halic guided the Patriots to the City Section Open Division championship last week.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

