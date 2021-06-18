Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic on winning a City Section title
VIDEO | 11:37
Birmingham’s Nick Halic on winning a City Section championship
Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about winning a City Section title.
It’s time for Episode 43 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Birmingham basketball coach Nick Halic.
Halic guided the Patriots to the City Section Open Division championship last week.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.