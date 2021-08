Football: Week Zero schedule

El Cajon Christian vs. Rancho Christian at El Cajon Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly vs. Savanna at Western, 10:30 a.m.

Anza Hamilton vs. Escondido Charter at Escondido Orange Glen, 7 p.m.

South El Monte vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Placentia Valencia vs. Fountain Valley at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

JSerra vs. Sierra Canyon at Brmingham, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Glendora vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Fullerton vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Fontana vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

El Toro vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

El Monte vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar vs. El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 6 p.m.

Camarillo vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Bosco Tech vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Bonita vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

San Pedro vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Buena Park vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.