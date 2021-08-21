Advertisement
High School Sports

Football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday’s results

CITY

NONLEAGUE

South Gate 59, Los Angeles Wilson 21

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 36, Bassett 0

Cathedral City 56, Rowland 20

Pasadena Poly 34, Savanna 14

San Jacinto 48, Redlands East Valley 21

Western Christian 54, Temecula Prep 0

INTERSECTIONAL

El Cajon Christian 50, Rancho Christian 14

