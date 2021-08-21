Football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
CITY
NONLEAGUE
South Gate 59, Los Angeles Wilson 21
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 36, Bassett 0
Cathedral City 56, Rowland 20
Pasadena Poly 34, Savanna 14
San Jacinto 48, Redlands East Valley 21
Western Christian 54, Temecula Prep 0
INTERSECTIONAL
El Cajon Christian 50, Rancho Christian 14
