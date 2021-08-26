Advertisement
High School Sports

Birmingham’s Arlis Boardingham talks high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’

VIDEO | 08:06
‘Friday Night Live’ with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Birmingham wide receiver Arlis Boardingham joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss the high school football season.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
High school football is back and so is “Friday Night Live,” a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom. Each week the show can be seen on Thursday night at 5 p.m. as Sondheimer and Rosenbloom review and preview the week in high school football.

This week’s episode features Birmingham receiver/defensive end Arlis Boardingham.

There’s also a 2011 interview with former Chatsworth, USC and NFL quarterback Matt Cassel.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

