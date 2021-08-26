Birmingham’s Arlis Boardingham talks high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’
Birmingham wide receiver Arlis Boardingham joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss the high school football season.
High school football is back and so is “Friday Night Live,” a weekly look at high school sports in Southern California hosted by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times and local broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom. Each week the show can be seen on Thursday night at 5 p.m. as Sondheimer and Rosenbloom review and preview the week in high school football.
This week’s episode features Birmingham receiver/defensive end Arlis Boardingham.
There’s also a 2011 interview with former Chatsworth, USC and NFL quarterback Matt Cassel.
