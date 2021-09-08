L.A. County seeks future lifeguards between ages of 16 and 24

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a program to recruit Black, Indigenous people of color ages 16 to 24 for careers in aquatics.

The Lifeguard Ready Training program will train youth ages 16 and over to become L.A. County swimming pool lifeguards. An information web seminar will take place Friday at 10 a.m. Register here.

Registration to join the Lifeguard Ready Training program will begin at noon Friday.

The program will be held at Belvedere Aquatic Center in East Los Angeles, Jesse Owens Park and Roosevelt Park Pools in South Los Angeles. Up to 240 participants will be chosen for the free training. There will be three six-week sessions. The first training session begins Sept. 27. Other start dates will be Nov. 8 and Jan. 3.