Dodgers vs. Giants is dividing this Sylmar coach’s family

Sylmar baseball coach Ray Rivera and wife Lupe pose for a photo in their Giants and Dodgers shirts, respectively.
Sylmar baseball coach Ray Rivera is a San Francisco Giants fan. His wife, Lupe, is a Dodger fan. Their family will be divided this weekend.
(Rivera family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Call it the weekend where families are going to be divided. That’s what happens when the Giants play the Dodgers, and it’s going to be on the largest scale yet because the best-of-five series that starts Friday is the first time the two teams have played against each other in the NL playoffs.

An example of the division includes Sylmar High baseball coach Ray Rivera, a Giants fan, and his wife, Lupe, a Dodgers fan.

“The smack talk has already begun,” Rivera said.

The Riveras will handle everything in the family home with respect and social distancing.

“She has her side of the living room, I have mine,” Rivera said. “Literally a house divided.”

That’s going to be the scene for plenty of families. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

