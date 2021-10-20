Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games: No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Servite

Servite quarterback Noah Fifita warms up before a game against Edison.
Servite quarterback Noah Fifita warms up before a game against Edison on Aug. 20.
(Devin Ugland / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Anaheim Servite (8-0, 3-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0, 3-0) Saturday at Santa Ana Stadium, 8 p.m. (Bally Sports West): No. 1 Mater Dei can wrap up the Trinity League championship and No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, but the unbeaten Friars, ranked No. 2 by The Times, are ready to offer the Monarchs their strongest test behind quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who drew six pass interference penalties in these teams’ last matchup during the spring. Mater Dei sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown has passed for 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. “It’s going to be a great game,” Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said. The pick: Mater Dei.

Franklin (7-1, 3-0) at Lincoln (8-0, 3-0), Friday at 7 p.m.: The Northern League title in the City Section is on the line. Franklin junior receiver Hector Ceballos set a City record with 27 receptions in a single game. Lincoln relies on running back Andre Watkins, who has rushed for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns. The pick: Lincoln.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

