A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Inglewood (10-0) vs. Santa Margarita (4-6) at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Unbeaten Inglewood was the last team seeded for the Division 1 playoffs and makes its first appearance in the Southern Section’s highest division. Effective line play has allowed quarterback Kingston Tisdell to get the ball to his quick skill-position teammates. But Santa Margarita is finally healthy, with linebacker Dash Fafita ready to tackle and receivers Trent Mosley and Jonah Smith ready to be turned loose. The pick: Santa Margarita.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (5-5) at Simi Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.

The No. 1-seeded Pioneers won Division 4 last season and get promoted to Division 3 after winning a share of the Marmonte League title. Running back Brice Hawkins is the player to watch. If he’s running free, this game is over. But Notre Dame has its own big-play weapon in Steele Pizzella, the fastest quarterback in California and a former Simi Valley player. The pick: Simi Valley.