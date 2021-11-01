Inglewood issues apology for lack of sportsmanship in 106-0 victory

Inglewood High principal Debbie Tate issued a written apology on behalf of herself and football coach Mil’Von James on Monday in response to criticism of her school and the football program following a 106-0 victory over Morningside on Friday night in which the quarterback passed for 13 touchdowns and the team went for a two-point conversion with a 104-0 lead.

“We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable,” the statement read. “Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community.”

Morningside coach Brian Collins had called Inglewood’s actions “classless.” He said Inglewood refused to allow a running clock after being offered the option following the first quarter.

The statement said administration will work with coaches “to ensure these mistakes are not repeated.”

Inglewood is 9-0 and begins the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs Friday night against Ventura St. Bonaventure at Ventura College.