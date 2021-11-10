On early signing day, high school baseball powers show strong senior classes
Early signing day for all sports but football was Wednesday, and in the sport of baseball Southern California powers Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran were well represented.
Harvard-Westlake, the defending Southern Section Division 1 champion, had seven signees, led by outfielder Toussaint Bythewood, the reigning Mission League MVP who signed with UCLA. Orange Lutheran had seven signees, with three players headed to TCU — Karson Bowen, Gilbert Miranda and Louis Rodriguez.
Other top signings:
—Hart catcher Matt Quintanar (Pepperdine).
—JSerra pitcher David Horn (Vanderbilt).
—Sherman Oaks Notre Dame infielder Cole Clark (Loyola Marymount).
—Villa Park catcher Jack Burke (USC).
—Capistrano Valley pitcher Mason McGwire (Oklahoma).
__Sierra Canyon pitchers Jaden Noot (LSU) and Kassius Thomas (Duke).
In boys basketball, Amari Bailey of Sierra Canyon signed with UCLA. Teammates Ramel Lloyd (Nebraska) and Kijani Wright (USC) also signed. RJ Smith of Damien signed with Colorado, while Ben Shtolzberg and Kendall Hailey of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame signed with Creighton and Army, respectively. Corona Centennial guard Donovan Dent signed with New Mexico. Cameron Thrower and Landon Lewis of Harvard-Westlake signed with Pennsylvania and Brown, respectively.
Chloe Williams of Bishop Montgomery signed with Tulsa for women’s basketball.
UCLA picked up Alexis Ramirez from La Serna in softball. Arizona signed standout pitcher Sydney Somerndike of Villa Park. Washington signed Brooklyn Carter from Notre Dame. Utah signed Brooklyn Carreon of Whittier Christian.
It was a big day for the DeJardin family. Peyton DeJardin of Flintridge Sacred Heart signed to play women’s volleyball with Cal. Brother Buckley DeJardin of St. Francis is headed to Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh for basketball.
In golf, Jack Cantlay, the younger brother of PGA star Patrick Cantlay and a senior at Servite, signed with Long Beach State.
In soccer, Luke Burritt of Santa Margarita signed with Southern Methodist.
