Jacob Huggins is off to a strong start leading Harvard-Westlake to 4-0 start
Harvard-Westlake improved to 4-0 on Tuesday night with a 70-35 win over Granada Hills.
Jacob Huggins, a 6-foot-8 junior, continued his strong early season play with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Brentwood 71, Rio Mesa 56: Nick Hanna had 25 points for Brentwood.
Crespi 52, Simi Valley 44: The Celts came away with the victory.
St. Francis 65, Canyon 45: Buckley DeJardin finished with 23 points.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Viewpoint 67: Dusty Stromer had 29 points and Ben Shtolzberg added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Sierra Canyon 97, Chatsworth 41: The Trailblazers had an easy win in their home opener. Kijani Wright had 32 points, Ramel Lloyd 17 and Mike Price 14.
JSerra 80, Costa Mesa 43: Rob Diaz had 22 points.
Oak Park 69, Oxnard 62: Isaiah Sherrard contributed 29 points for Oak Park.
Tesoro 45, La Costa Canyon 35: Carson Brown scored 14 points for 4-0 Tesoro.
Westlake 62, Bishop Diego 49: The Warriors opened behind Marcus Lesser, who had 21 points.
UCLA-bound Londynn Jones scores 27 points in Centennial’s 60-54 win over Windward in Redondo Union girls’ basketball tournament.
Girls’ basketball
Mater Dei 84, Oak Hills 19: Lani Whire led the way with 20 points. Caia Elisaldez had 11 points and 12 assists.
Chaminade 69, Canyon 55: Jessa Thurman finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Camarillo 78, Brentwood 57: Daniella Jaquez scored 32 points and Keilani Peralta added 20 points.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.