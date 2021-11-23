Jacob Huggins is off to a strong start leading Harvard-Westlake to 4-0 start

Harvard-Westlake improved to 4-0 on Tuesday night with a 70-35 win over Granada Hills.

Jacob Huggins, a 6-foot-8 junior, continued his strong early season play with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Brentwood 71, Rio Mesa 56: Nick Hanna had 25 points for Brentwood.

Crespi 52, Simi Valley 44: The Celts came away with the victory.

St. Francis 65, Canyon 45: Buckley DeJardin finished with 23 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Viewpoint 67: Dusty Stromer had 29 points and Ben Shtolzberg added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 97, Chatsworth 41: The Trailblazers had an easy win in their home opener. Kijani Wright had 32 points, Ramel Lloyd 17 and Mike Price 14.

JSerra 80, Costa Mesa 43: Rob Diaz had 22 points.

Oak Park 69, Oxnard 62: Isaiah Sherrard contributed 29 points for Oak Park.

Tesoro 45, La Costa Canyon 35: Carson Brown scored 14 points for 4-0 Tesoro.

Westlake 62, Bishop Diego 49: The Warriors opened behind Marcus Lesser, who had 21 points.

Girls’ basketball

Mater Dei 84, Oak Hills 19: Lani Whire led the way with 20 points. Caia Elisaldez had 11 points and 12 assists.

Chaminade 69, Canyon 55: Jessa Thurman finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Camarillo 78, Brentwood 57: Daniella Jaquez scored 32 points and Keilani Peralta added 20 points.