Corona Centennial holds off Windward in top girls’ basketball matchup

For an early season girls’ basketball game, Monday’s opener in the Redondo Union tournament between defending Southern California Regional champion Corona Centennial and perennial powerhouse Windward couldn’t have produced a better performance.

“It was exciting,” Windward coach Vanessa Nygaard said.

UCLA-bound Londynn Jones finished with 27 points to help Centennial hold off the Wildcats 60-54. It was an important game for Windward, which wanted to prove there’s life after Juju Watkins, who transferred to Sierra Canyon. Skye Belker scored 21 points and Maya Stokes had 12 points for Windward.

Sydni Summers supported Jones with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Bella Law added 11 points.

Advertisement

Mary Star 66, Holy Martyrs 47: Andrea Lopez had 27 points and Madison Watts added 24 for 3-0 Mary Star.

Boys’ basketball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 100, Agoura 72: Dusty Stromer contributed 31 points and Ben Shtolzberg had 16 points and 11 assists for the Knights (3-1).

Newbury Park 69, Hart 66: Cooper Lucas continued his strong play with a 29-point performance for 3-0 Newbury Park.