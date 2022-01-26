Sean Koelle returns to Bishop Amat football

Sean Koelle, who helped build Servite’s high-powered offense the last two years as offensive coordinator, is returning to Bishop Amat to be defensive coordinator this fall under head coach Steve Hagerty and is likely the leading candidate to replace Hagerty when he decides to call it quits.

Koelle was an assistant at Bishop Amat for 16 seasons and is a Bishop Amat graduate. He has a license plate with “Amat ’98" and an “A” tattoo. He joined the Servite staff under Troy Thomas and helped develop quarterback Noah Fifita.

Haggerty said he welcomes Koelle’s return because it adds another top assistant to the program. He said he has made no decision on when he might step down in the future.

Thomas said he will launch a search to find a replacement for Koelle at Servite.